Town Board: Familiar face returns to the Island

John Boylan, well known to a generation of Islanders for his academic tutoring, his perambulations on and off the Island, his long beard and the three taps he’d give to every car whose driver stopped to give him a ride — and there were many — came back for a visit on Tuesday, with cane in hand and his familiar beard intact.

Assisted by his friends Alfred Kilb Jr. and Helen Rosenblum, who is the executor for his wife’s estate, Mr. Boylan came to Tuesday’s Town Board work session to follow up on the town’s requirement that the Boylan house at 10 Manhanset Road be demolished before the busy July 4 weekend.

Mr. Boylan, who lives in a Veterans Administration facility in Bay Shore, seemed in good spirits as he greeted the board from his seat in the audience between Mr. Kilb and Ms. Rosenblum after Supervisor Jim Dougherty had welcomed him as a returning “old friend and neighbor.”

“It’s good to be back even if it’s just for a visit,” Mr. Boylan said. He told the board he had been here four or five times over the four and a half years he’s been living off-Island.

He said he wanted to get a rabies shot before going into the house to collect his possessions, the primary purpose for his reason for returning to the Island Tuesday. The house may be “a menagerie” of raccoons and other wildlife, a neighbor warned the board when it discussed the Boylan house at its work session a week ago.

Ms. Rosenblum warned him that they would not be able to keep to their schedule if he spent the day getting him a rabies shot.

She had told the board last week that Mr. Boylan was reluctant to come back to the house in which he had lived with his wife. She and Mr. Kilb asked the board last week for time to convince him to come get his possessions so the demolition could proceed, something she said he had been resisting.

Mr. Boylan on Tuesday acknowledged the June 24 deadline board members set last week for him to remove his things from the house. He did not seem upset by the impending demolition, which Supervisor Jim Dougherty confirmed would not be carried out by the town. That possibility had been discussed last week. Ms. Rosenblum said she would go ahead and have Peder Larsen do the job, which board members have said they want carried out by June 27.

The town Building Department declared the house unsafe in 2006 and again in 2009. That started a process under the town code that lead to the demolition deadline the Town Board set for the house, a boarded-up split-level ranch with tattered eaves and a wildly overgrown yard.

Mr. Boylan, who didn’t drive in his later years, was locally known as a gifted tutor and many high school students worked with him to boost their grades.