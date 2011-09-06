Town Board: Chapter to close on one man’s life on the Island

Sometimes the nuts and bolts of a Shelter Island Town Board meeting tell poignant stories about people in trouble or pain.

No special powers of insight were required to see that in the alignment of nuts and bolts at the board’s work session on Tuesday.

The board held a hearing on its threat to demolish a house that for years has been branded officially as unsafe at 10 Manhanset Road.

According to Chapter 45 of the Town Code, hearings are held when a property owner has failed to heed the building inspector’s warning that a house must be repaired or demolished. It is a required legal step before the town can demolish the house itself and bill the owner for the costs.

The case of the John Boylan house, a split ranch on an overgrown three-quarter- acre lot, dates back to 2006, when the building inspector first filed a report finding it was unsafe. That started the clock for the property owner to either fix it up or take it down. After many postponements and delays, and another report in 2009, the latest deadline for action was June 7, 2011.

The front door and garage of the 2,100-square-foot house are boarded up with plywood. Overgrown shrubs smother it. The eaves have rotted away. According to a neighbor, the roof is “wide open” and the house may be what he called “a menagerie” full of wildlife.

Mr. Boylan, who is well known to many Islanders and is now living at a veterans center in Bayshore, was not at the hearing. He is listed every month in the Senior Sunshine Club in the Around the Island section of this newspaper; it includes seniors from the Island who are recuperating or who are in nursing homes, hospitals or assisted living facilities.

The estate that has owned the house since Mr. Boylan’s wife passed away without a will was represented Tuesday by former Town Attorney Helen Rosenblum and former Town Supervisor Alfred Kilb, personal friends of Mr. Boylan. Ms. Rosenblum was named executor of the estate by the county Surrogate’s Court, which took years to rule on the disposition of the property among the three heirs, Mr. Boylan and his two children.

Ms. Rosenblum said that Mr. Boylan does not communicate with the children.

Two people are in “a bidding war” for the property,” she added.

She said that she had lined up Peder Larsen to demolish the house but wondered if it would be cheaper to let the town take it down and cart it away.

“John is upset,” added Mr. Kilb. He and Ms. Rosenblum have tried to bring him back to the house to remove all the personal property inside but so far he has been unwilling to do it. The house “is loaded with his personal effects,” he said.

Ms. Rosenblum said the “human part” of the story was “John’s attachment to the house. He can’t face the teardown.” She said he had “panicked and retreated.”

She said Mr. Boylan and the two children had signed an agreement giving her full authority to demolish the house — but that he was resisting. “If I have to go ahead against his will, if I have to do it, I have to do it. I’d prefer to have his okay.”

She said there was no question the house had to come down, “not just for the neighborhood” but also so John will have “to come and get his things.”

“He loved his home and he loved his wife,” Ms. Rosenblum said.

Councilwoman Christine Lewis, who is the Town Board’s liaison with the town’s Senior Center, warned Ms. Rosenblum that Mr. Boylan might never do it. “I know John Boylan very well,” she said, adding he had tutored her children. What he really wants is not what’s left behind in the house, she said: “He really wants his life back.”

In a later interview, Ms. Lewis described Mr. Boylan as a eccentric genius with a grubby beard, who did not drive and walked everywhere on the Island; Islanders often picked him up and took him where he was going. He was in demand as a tutor for high school students having trouble in any subject. She said there wasn’t a class of Island graduates during a period in the 1970s or so that didn’t include some students whom Mr. Boylan had tutored to get through math, science or English. She remembered his wife as a small woman who was often seen walking two great Danes on Manhanset Road.

At Mr. Kilb’s request, the board informally agreed to give him and Ms. Rosenblum more time to convince Mr. Boylan to take his things from the house. The board members also agreed that the house should be demolished before the July 4 weekend, and informally set June 24 as the day by which it would have to be emptied.

Demotlition and removal would likely take place June 27.

Supervisor Jim Dougherty warned that the board had made no decision that highway crews would do the demolition.

Councilman Ed Brown praised neighbor Carl Fischer, who thanked the board for moving to resolve the neighborhood problem, for his patience over the years.