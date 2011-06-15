The Geists — a winning combo

Guests at the Shelter Island Library’s 21st annual Book and Author Luncheon, held at the Pridwin Hotel on Saturday, enjoyed the venue, the menu and most of all the father/son duo of luncheon speaker Willie Geist, best-selling author and MSNBC personality, whose father, Bill Geist, CBS News correspondent and the author of seven books, moderated the luncheon program. The Geists pose here with the event chair, Brenda Bergman (left), and Library Director Denise DiPaolo. Proceeds from the luncheon will benefit the renovation of the library’s lower level.