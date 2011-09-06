Taylor's Island: Red tape cleared for Smith-Taylor restoration

After six years of planning and fundraising, work to restore the cabin on Taylor’s Island in Coecles Harbor is scheduled for the end of this summer. The Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee submitted three applications for grants, one per year from 2008 to 2010, from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. The Taylor’s Island facebook page announced the news, “Three’s a charm,” after finally being approved for a $110,600 matching grant on November 23, 2010.

P.A.T. Hunt, co-chair of the committee since its inception in 2005, said she was thrilled to learn about the approval for the grant. “It was on my birthday,” she said, “I couldn’t get a better present. I was just delighted.” The committee and the Town of Shelter Island have signed an agreement to allow for the restoration work, and the Town Board recently submitted the required paperwork to Albany. That process should take about 60 days, after which the committee will start requesting bids for construction work and materials.

A Historic Structure Report on the Smith-Taylor Cabin will be the road map for the restoration project. “We’re concentrating on the exterior of the structure, Ms. Hunt said.” Restoration will include repair and replacement of several windows, which as written in the grant, must be replaced with identical materials. “It’s really like being a detective,” she added, referring to the process of dating things from their hardware or construction style. The rail of the tower will be replaced, and will include decorative fish motif balusters used in the original design. Other repairs include the fireplace in the original cabin damaged from a leak in the roof above it; however no other interior work will be done.

“Meeting the Match” for the grant will come from monies collected by the foundation, donations requested in the form of a letter to all Shelter Island post office box holders, monies left by Mr. Taylor for the care of the property, volunteer labor and in-kind services from the Town Highway Department. The committee also has fundraising events planned, such as the Taylor Island Appreciation Day Picnic on June 12 at Duck Walk Vineyard in Southold, and a Father’s Day paddle launching. Their annual Kettle Clam Bake will take place August 13 on Taylor’s Island in honor of its former owner, S. Gregory Taylor, who often hosted clambakes there.

Visits to the Smith-Taylor cabin are limited and supervised due to the state of cabin, which has safety issues such as a leaky roof and deteriorated decking around the tower. A tour of the cabin may be arranged by contacting Ms. Hunt directly at 749-1603 or pat@taylorsisland.org. Once restoration makes it possible, future plans for the public use of the cabin include overnight stays, meetings, workshops, retreats and weddings. Taylor’s Island, which is accessible to the public by kayak or shallow draft boat, is currently a destination for field trips of East End schools, and as a landing place for yacht and cruising clubs.

Originally called Cedar Island and purchased in 1899 from the Nicoll family by Francis Marion Smith, the island was one of many purchases to expand Mr. Smith’s Shelter Island summer estate known as “Près de l’eau.” Frank or “Borax” Smith, whose Borax Company was known as the industry leader for decades, built a simple log structure on the island as a rustic retreat. Mr. Taylor, who acquired Cedar Island from Shelter Island Developments, Inc. in 1939 was born Soterios Gregorios Tavoulares. He emigrated from Greece in 1908 at 20, and worked his way from bellhop to owner of several large New York hotels, including the Montclair, the Hotel Dixie, and the Hotel St. Moritz. Mr. Taylor added a bedroom, a kitchen, running water, a heating system and a tower to the cabin. He cherished his Island retreat so much that he chose it as his final resting place, and is buried on the northeast side of the island overlooking the entrance to Coecles Harbor. He stipulated in his will that his nephew, Stephen Stephano, should have the use of the island for his lifetime, and then title should pass to the Town of Shelter Island for “the use and enjoyment of the general public.”

While flying over Coecles Harbor in a seaplane in the 1950’s, Andrew Arkin admired Taylor’s Island, contacted Mr. Taylor’s nephew and arranged to lease the island in exchange for the maintenance and restoration of the cabin. Mr. Arkin agreed to provide access to Mr. Taylor’s family should they wish to visit his grave, and cared for Taylor’s Island for 22 years. After accepting the bequest of Taylor’s Island in 1979, and taking possession after Mr. Stefano’s death in 1998, the town did little to maintain and upkeep the cabin. Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee member Carol Gooding, who viewed many stages of Taylor’s Island while sailing in Coecles Harbor for over 40 years, said “When it was private and being used, we always sailed by just wanting to get a closer look. Then we watched sadly when it was no longer alive with people and it slowly started deteriorating.”

As a result of a backlash to Supervisor Art Williams’ proposal to demolish the cabin and replace it with a recreational shelter, the Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee was created in 2005, with Richie Surozenski and Ms. Hunt as co-chairs. Ms. Hunt and others challenged the plans, and at the suggestion of Councilwoman Christine Lewis, the Town Board created the committee to champion the concern and vision the citizens had for the building, and to plan the cabin’s restoration. The Taylor’s Island Foundation was established in 2006 as a not-for-profit organization to assist financially in restoring, maintaining and providing public access to this unique historic treasure.

The committee’s work has resulted in several accomplishments, including the cabin being listed with both the New York State and National Registers of Historic Places. Also successfully implemented have been two of the four parts of the required Department of Environmental Conservation permit.

The grant awarded in November has been one of the biggest hurdles, and the committee expressed its gratitude to its supporters as well as to the Town of Shelter Island’s grant writer, J. O’Connell and Associates, and Tom Lajewski, who helped to secure the funding. Committee and community members have contributed in many ways according to Ms. Hunt — from groundskeeping and carpentry to legal assistance, people have stepped up to contribute their gifts to support the upkeep and restoration of Taylor’s Island and the Smith-Taylor cabin. “Every year we compile a list,” said Ms. Hunt, “and the list goes on and on.”

“Hopefully this restoration will help the cabin survive another 110 years, so our grandchildren’s grandchildren can experience its charm,” said Ms. Gooding. “I know my granddaughters think it’s a magical place, and I agree.” Ms. Hunt also agrees that the island is magical, and that it is a wonderful opportunity for citizens of all ages to be involved in its preservation. She considers the people of Shelter Island an extension of her nuclear family. Having lived and home-schooled her children here on a boat for 11 years, Ms. Hunt has used Taylor’s Island, on occasion, as her classroom.

After “launching” her children, Ms. Hunt has committed more time to being a citizen of the community, she said. She feels this is important, “Our help is needed,” she said. Information on becoming a volunteer, as well as donation and event information is available on the foundation’s website taylorsisland.org.