Suffolk Closeup: Taking on Mr. Moses

“Mr. Moses called and is very upset with you,” the publisher said. “You’re fired.”

That’s how I lost my first job as a reporter, fired because of public works czar Robert Moses. The job had much to do with Mr. Moses. I had been writing story after story, beginning in 1962, challenging his scheme to build a four-lane highway on Fire Island and pointing to an alternative: a Fire Island National Seashore. By 1964, the National Seashore was created and the road stopped, but that year Mr. Moses got me.

An exhibit on Mr. Moses has just opened for the summer at Planting Fields Arboretum and news of it brings back memories for me.

My job was at the Babylon Town Leader, a newspaper that for decades had criticized Mr. Moses, a Babylon resident. The week I arrived, he had just announced his Fire Island highway scheme. He claimed the road would “anchor” Fire Island and protect it from storms.

I was assigned to go to Fire Island to do an article about the impacts of the highway on the nature and communities of Fire Island. I was a 21-year-old from New York City but, nevertheless, knew something about nature, having been an Eagle Scout, working at Ten Mile River Scout Camp and coming from a family that went camping. A walk in Fire Island’s Sunken Forest made the environmental significance of Fire Island immediately clear. And I lucked out learning about its human communities by connecting with articulate Fire Islanders such as TV journalist Charles Collingwood and writer Reginald Rose who explained how these communities — and nature — would be largely paved over by the Moses road.

I wrote a story, the first of many. Two other weeklies joined in the crusade: the Suffolk County News and Paul Townsend’s Long Island Commercial Review. It was an uphill battle. Hardly any elected officials would say or do anything in opposition to Mr. Moses. He also seemed to have the big daily newspapers of the area in his pocket. They pushed hard for the road.

But we kept pushing, too, finding, for example, how the highway Mr. Moses built to the west, along Jones Beach, rather than anchoring the beach, needed to be regularly bolstered with sand pushed along its edges by bulldozers working at night.

A Citizens Committee for a Fire Island National Seashore was formed and was highly effective. U.S. Interior Secretary Stewart Udall paid a visit and embraced the seashore idea. Also, conservation-oriented Laurance Rockefeller, the brother of then-Governor Nelson Rockefeller, became chairman of the state Council of Parks in 1963 and liked the seashore concept. Mr. Moses was furious. He confronted the governor: Mr. Moses had run for governor himself, in 1934, and suffered a record two-to-one defeat, so he amassed power instead through the state commissions and authorities he ran. He insisted the highway would happen and that Governor Rockefeller had to put a lid on his brother, or he would resign his commission and authority posts. Seemingly, he thought the state would fall apart without him. In this collision, he quit.

He stayed in charge of the 1964-1965 New York World’s Fair. In 1964, the Babylon Town Leader was bought by a chain. On this first job, I also covered the early civil rights struggle on Long Island. I went to the World’s Fair opening day to report on area activists protesting racism in hiring by the Fair. The chain’s papers ran a front page story headed: “Jail Pavilion for Suffolk CORE.” Mr. Moses complained. The new management fired me.

I placed ads beginning: “Reporter fired because of Robert Moses.” I got another job, at the daily Long Island Press. Mr. Moses’ power over much of the press was reconfirmed on my first day. The Nassau-Suffolk editor told me: “Now you understand you’re never to write a story about Moses or any agency he headed.” I was hired to cover police and courts and asked: what if there is a fatal auto accident on the Long Island State Park Commission’s Southern or Northern State parkways? “Have another reporter to write it.”

The years have gone by. In linking what are now called investigative reporting and environmental journalism, I developed a combination I’ve continued in books, on TV and now the Internet, in magazines and in newspapers. As for Mr. Moses, I view him as a weird character: a man who never learned how to drive a car but was wild about highways. This obsession, coupled with the huge power he exercised undemocratically, cost the New York metropolitan area a balanced mass transportation system.

He’s gone, but Fire Island remains, a national treasure preserved.