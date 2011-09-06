Suffolk closeup: Suffolk’s evolution

Fifty years ago, the first election was held for a new governmental position in Suffolk County, that of Suffolk County executive. Arriving with this and other changes in the way Suffolk was governed were what became known as the “Suffolk Scandals,” a state investigation lasting for years that ferreted out widespread corruption.

There was a succession of special state prosecutors including Edward Rigney, previously a prosecutor of Nazis at the Nuremberg war-crimes trials, and Edwyn Silberling, who went on to be chief of the organized crime section of the Department of Justice in the Kennedy Administration.

The Suffolk DA, Huntington Republican Harry Brenner, resigned, declaring he didn’t want to prosecute “my friends.” Indeed, many of his friends — and other officials tied to the omnipotent Suffolk Republican Party — were prosecuted.

Because of the “Suffolk Scandals,” there was a seismic political shift in 1959 in Suffolk. Democrats scored upset victories in several towns and the Suffolk Board of Supervisors, the county governing body, got a Democratic majority. In that year, too, a Suffolk County Charter was endorsed by the voters. It included the new position of elected county executive to try to bring governmental law-and-order to a wild county.

Running for the position in 1961 was an ideal person for the tasks at hand: H. Lee Dennison. He was a political maverick, a Suffolk counterpart of an earlier reformer to our west, New York City Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia. (The mayor’s widow, Marie, incidentally, was active here amid the “Suffolk Scandals,” joining in the formation of a good-government fusion party in Huntington, where she lived.)

Mr. Dennison had a background in the shady ways of Suffolk government. He came to Suffolk from upstate Hornell, worked in the Suffolk County Highway Department and was fired after writing a report in 1951 about its misuse of construction funds.

A nominal Republican, he began a private engineering practice in Port Jefferson and was recruited by Democrats looking for a “Mr. Clean” to run for the new position. As the New York Times wrote in its 1983 obituary for Mr. Dennison, he was “a no-nonsense engineer with an aversion to political perquisites, pomp and circumstance.”

Mr. Dennison, outspoken, fearless, always accessible, was in the job 12 years. It’s been held by a variety of people since then, and there have been big ups and downs. The downs include the present, with incumbent Steve Levy getting set to leave under a cloud. A lifelong Democrat who last year turned Republican (for an unsuccessful bid for governor), Mr. Levy has been forced to abandon re-election because of an investigation into his campaign fundraising by the current Suffolk DA, Tom Spota, who has no qualms about going after anybody.

Following Mr. Dennison as county executive was GOPer John V. N. Klein, a gentlemanly lawyer and presiding officer of the Suffolk Legislature, which replaced the Board of Supervisors in 1970. He had a close relationship with Mr. Dennison. The Southwest Sewer District, a corruption-riddled $1 billion county project, brought Mr. Klein down after eight years as county executive. It allowed Islip Supervisor Peter Fox Cohalan to successfully take him on in a GOP primary in 1979.

As county executive, Mr. Cohalan was a leader in fighting the Shoreham nuclear plant project, but then, suddenly and mysteriously, switched his position. There was widespread outrage about it and he abruptly left for a State Supreme Court judgeship. Michael LoGrande, his chief deputy and an ex-Islip supervisor, moved up to complete his term.

Mr. LoGrande lost his bid to keep the post to Democratic Assemblyman Patrick Halpin. Mr. Halpin, in turn, was hurt badly when his office tried to hide the extent of a huge county property tax increase. The truth came out, and Republican Robert Gaffney, dubbing Halpin “High-Tax Halpin,” defeated him. Mr. Gaffney was an affable but lackadaisical county executive. One business group leader complained of being able to meet with him only by arranging to get together with Mr. Gaffney on the golf course. Mr. Levy succeeded him.

This year, Suffolk is seeing its first woman run for county executive, County Treasurer Angie Carpenter, a Republican, against Democrat Steve Bellone, the Babylon supervisor.

Suffolk has come a long way from being the out-of-control county of the “Suffolk Scandals” — or has it?