Special guest at Movies @ the Library

Movies at the Library continues its tradition of closing its spring series with a evening featuring an individual who figures prominently in the film world.

In 2009, it was Phillip Rosenberg, Oscar-winning art director for 1979’s “All That Jazz,” and last year it was Islander Janet Roach, an Oscar nominee for the screenplay of John Huston’s “Prizzi’s Honor.” This June 7, the series welcomes Walter Bernstein, a summer Islander, and the showing of “The Front,” for which he wrote the screenplay, a film about the Hollywood era during the blacklisting of suspected Communists in the 1950s.

The film stars Woody Allen but the real stars of the piece are the several men who survived the blacklist, starting with Walter Bernstein himself. The movie, of course, couldn’t trumpet those participants, because even long after the formal end of the era, there were people still looking for Communists under their neighbors’ beds. But for those in the film, a kind of “band of brothers,” it was an opportunity to work — for the screenwriter, out in the open, without needing a “front.”

So the film is a comedy, but one with very serious underpinnings. For anyone who remembers the time and especially anyone who had a brush, casual or otherwise, with it, it was no funny business at all.

Along with Mr. Bernstein, there is his old friend, director Martin Ritt, and the cast includes Zero Mostel of whom Mr. Bernstein writes vividly in his 1996 memoir, “Inside Out.” Herschel Bernardi is also an HUAC veteran, as is John Randolph, featured in the showing on May 24 of “A Foreign Field” at the library. He was one of the last actors to be “cleared” to work again.

Gary Gates will be the host and moderator for the evening, beginning at 7 p.m. Following the film, Mr. Bernstein will entertain questions, and attendees will also have the opportunity to learn that there is much more to him and his career than is indicated by the blacklist era alone.

As always there is popcorn and bottled water, and an audience that shares a common love of great movies, known and unknown. Join us!

ANN DUNBAR



