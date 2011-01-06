Slice of Life: This column’s for all you fine feathered friends

This column is “for the birds.” I’ve never really gotten what exactly that slang expression means. My late mother-in-law would often use that expression in tandem with another. “Them? Oh, forget it! They’re for the birds!” Does it mean that whatever is for the birds is worthless? Well maybe to us, but certainly not to the birds.

What about “bird brain?” Usually used to describe someone who is synaptically challenged, I would offer that this is but one of several inaccurate avian idioms. Birds are not stupid, except maybe chickens. A robin has taken up residence on top of a crook in a downspout under one of our eaves, providing a solid platform for a nest that is protected from wind and rain. Smart. Birds construct nests out of grass, twigs and soft plant material so tightly that some of them can hold water. They will also look for just the right hole to make an interior apartment in which to raise their young. Smart.

Ospreys, the “think green” home improvement champions, refurbish, add on and renovate established homes in the same location year after year, saving on construction materials and helping the environment. They also have a great view of the Louie’s Beach fireworks. Smart. So if someone calls you a “bird brain,” as people often label me, consider it a compliment.

Birds have also been a way of describing people, like “he’s a strange bird.” In the UK, a “bird” might mean a female, for example on Lennon-McCartney’s “Norwegian Wood” ( “… This bird has flown”). “Flipping the Bird,” or the “New York Hello,” is rumored to have its origins in the early 15th century at the Battle of Agincourt, having something to do with the loss of some English bowmen’s middle fingers, and their inability to draw a feathered arrow.

“Eats like a bird” is another one. Birds eat a lot. I know this because I spend many dollars on feed. Seeing how long a goldfinch will hang on the thistle seed feeder, I wonder what proportion of their weight they eat per day. If we humans “ate like birds,” we wouldn’t be able to fit in our cars. Of course, birds fly, using tremendous amounts of energy for which they require a steady supply of food. They have no cars, and they don’t walk, they hop. A mere dozen of the aforementioned stupid chickens, which for years provided us with fresh eggs and endless hilarity, would power through 50 pounds each of layer pellets and cracked corn every three weeks.

Some large birds intimidate other smaller ones by their size, and some are just bullies. Woodpeckers, for example, like to dine alone. They feel that the feeder is their own personal restaurant and will flutter their wings or make menacing gestures if any other birds dare perch near them. Blue jays, real slobs (and noisy!), don’t bother with the small stuff; they just eat the sunflower seeds and sweep everything else on the ground. The other brutes, the starlings and the grackles, muscle their way in where and when they can, but largely due to weight-sensitive and small bird–sized perches, the gangstas are denied feeder access and are grudgingly willing to glean from the ground. But they complain.

Birds find out where to eat just like we do. We look for the popular spots where all the cars are and the birds look for where all their “birds of a feather” go. Our backyard is like those restaurants that have a sign that says “breakfast all day.” The majority of the activity is during the morning, sporadically throughout the day, then another substantial feed around dusk. The earliest risers are there at about 4:30 a.m. and they seem to take advantage of the fact that there is no other competition around, and they sing just as loud as they possibly can, sort of like reveille for the rest of the community. An hour later, my rising time, they are in full symphony, or cacophony, depending on how you hear it.

Sometimes, usually before a storm, there is almost complete silence. The birds know what’s coming and have taken shelter. By their quietude, they suggest that we do the same.

My least favorite birds are the cormorants that use the spreaders on my small sailboat for a commode. The sheer volume of excrement generated by these foul fowl defies quantitative analysis. Seagulls have to win the award for the boldest of birds, pestering fisherman for scraps and beach-goers for Cheetos.

But it seems the older I get, the more I enjoy just watching the birds. It’s hard to match the sight of a pair of orioles doing barrel rolls between 50-foot locusts, or a blackbird, red epaulets blazing, coming in for a landing at the feeder. It’s always wonderful to hear this amazing call coming from a very small bird, as we realize our little birdhouse is “wrented.” And everyone knows the call of the osprey, and perhaps has had a chance to watch them teaching fledglings to fly or maybe carry a fish home for dinner.

In the end, though, we who toil can be envious of the birds. “Look at the birds of the air. They do not sow or reap, and yet your heavenly father feeds them.” — Matt.6:26

And as divine assistants, whatever it costs us in time and money, it’s way worth it!