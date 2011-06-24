Slice of Life: It’s that time of year again

The longer you live here the more likely the chance that someone in your family or extended family will be graduating from high school almost every year. And then four years (maybe) after that, they graduate from college. If that weren’t enough to keep the greeting card writers busy, there are also mini-graduations throughout educational careers. Little tykes “graduate” from pre-school. They “move up” from middle school.

What is common to all graduation ceremonies, it seems, is that they must last at least two and a half hours, no matter how many students are graduating. Scheduled at the end of June, these summer rites afford those who are looking to lose a few pounds the opportunity to do so, because most ceremonies are held outdoors in excruciating heat. Gallons of water flow from their pores as they sit in a completely windless environment between two people who are three sizes too big for their chairs.

And the music. Please, please for the collective sanity of us all, change the music. As an educator and an annual graduation invitee, I am subjected to “Pomp and Circumstance” twice yearly. I would almost rather listen to former heavyweight champion Joe Frazier’s version of “My Way” than to hear the annual dirge-like processional ever again.

While we’re at it, should we invite Christina Aguilera to sing the national anthem at this year’s recognition? Now, don’t get me wrong, I’m not for a minute advocating the removal of “The Star Spangled Banner” from commencement exercises, but usually the person picked to sing an a cappella version starts off in a key that immediately has everyone in the audience wondering if they can maintain the pitch to blast out the highest notes at “the rocket’s red glare” and “the land of the free.” Often there is a serious tonal adjustment in the first stanza when the singer quickly realizes those notes can’t possibly be hit without sounding like a subway coming in too fast to a stop. But man, when it’s done right, and I’ve heard quite a few that have been, it’ll send shivers up your spine.

There are memories about graduations that stick with you. Even though I came of age in the 60s, I can still remember a few things. June of 1967 welcomed the full “flowering” of what has come to be known as the “summer of love,” referring to a convergence of tens of thousands of hippies in San Francisco. “All summer long, we were groovin’ in the sand, and everybody kept on playin’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” It was also known as the “long hot summer” because of the race riots in Detroit and Newark, a harbinger of even worse things to come in 1968.

I don’t remember much about proms or other dances, but I remember my graduation ball. In our town, it was an event that the parents planned all year long. Much of the event was a tightly held secret. For three weeks before, no one was allowed near the gymnasium. No one, except the parents, knew what to expect. We didn’t know the theme or anything about the food or music. That year it turned out to be a “Riverboat.” The whole gym was transformed into something magical. You would have never known it was ever a gym. Tables, scenery and lights made it look to us like the most incredible fantasyland. Parents dressed as waiters served a sit-down dinner for nearly 300 on elaborately set tables. And the band, you’ll never believe it. There had been whispers, rumors and wild guesses, but they all melted away as I turned a hallway corner one morning and saw a banner.

“Seniors! It’s true! Count Basie is the band!!! Yes, the COUNT!!”

I still remember his smile at the piano as one of our musical friends sat beside him and played. Unforgettable.

Shelter Island does not have nearly 300 graduates. They don’t have 150 or even 20. But they’re graduates just the same, with the same fear, excitement, dread and sense of freedom that each of us has known. And we know them all. They don’t have an elaborate sit-down ball served by parents in ill-fitting tuxes, but they have parties all over the Island with the best food, arranged and supported by friends, neighbors and relatives who love their kids. They don’t have Count Basie, but they have local bands, DJs and people who love to dance.

Again, they don’t have 300 graduates, but graduation will still take two and a half hours. Why? Because we love them. We congratulate them for their accomplishments, and we encourage them to follow their hearts.

As you might suspect, I don’t remember who sang the national anthem in 1967. But I do know that we marched to “Pomp and Circumstance.” I’ve already listened to it twice this year and I’ll listen to it again. And next year the same. But I don’t mind, really. When I hug a graduate on his way to conquer the world, it’s all worth it!