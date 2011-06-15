SICC: Rained out at Goat Hill

This week was not a golfer’s dream. We hope the rain does not take our weekends away. The club needs help not only from the weather but from those who play golf.

The course is challenging for even the good golfers, but most of all it is fun to play here!

A membership Blind Tournament is coming up on Sunday, June 26. The tee-off time is 5 p.m. A sign-up sheet is posted at the club.

A sign-up sheet is also posted for the flights, which will start shortly.

There is a Ladies Clinic on Tuesdays; all those interested should call the club.

A membership meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 6 at 4 p.m. All members are required to attend.

And don’t forget the raffle! Great prizes! The drawing is on July 4th.

Heard at the club: A man rushed into the hospital room. “A dog took a bite out of my leg,” he cried. The nurse said, “Did you put anything on it?” “No, he liked it just the way it was.”