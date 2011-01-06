SICC Golf: Busy weekend at Goat Hill

The great weather brought out the much needed golfers this weekend. I guess since Tiger Woods has dropped in the standings, it’s time to improve your game.

It doesn’t make any difference why you come out, but come out. The course is in good shape, thanks to Gretel and Phil. If you don’t play golf, enjoy the view and the new lounge chairs; ask Bob.

The membership flag tournament is coming up on June 5. Tee-off is 2 p.m. The sign-up sheet is posted.

There are still openings for the Red Cross Ambulance benefit golf tournament on June 8. Tee-off time is 11:30 a.m. Call the club for more information.

Don’t forget the raffle for new equipment. First place, $1,500; second place, 2012 membership; third place, a basket of cheer. Tickets cost $10 and the drawing is July 4.

Heard at the club: I told my wife I had a $75 bill in my wallet.

She said, “That’s ridiculous. The government doesn’t make $75 bills.” I said, “I know, but the plumber does.”