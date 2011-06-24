SI 10K: Stark, Brewer top Island runners

It was the “best ever” 10K with nearly 1,700 registrants, according to Race Director Mary Ellen Adipietro.

There were 1,190 finishers, 657 males and 533 females.

Charley Stark was the first Shelter Island runner to cross the finish line, number 20 overall, with a chip time of 35:49. Next to cross the line was Bill Lehr, 53, as number 21, with a chip time of 35:57, Island winner of the wheelchair division.

Ken Rideout, 40, was the third fastest Shelter Island male with a chip time of 38:08, putting him in position 32 among the finishers.

William Galle, 41, followed with a chip time of 38:17 for a 39th place finish.

Jodie Brewer, 24, was the top female Shelter Island runner with a chip time of 47:30 in 37th place among women runners and 179 overall.

Shelter Islander Tara Wilson, 25, followed Ms. Brewer with a chip time of 47:54 for an overall finish of 189 and 41 among women.

Julia Broder, 30, was the third top female Islander with a chip time of 48:23, putting her 47th among women and 205th overall.

Regan McGorry-Beaton, 38, finished in fourth place among female runners from the Island with a chip time of 49:07, and Jill Vegas, 40, came in fifth among Island woman at chip time 51:38.

For detailed results, see the listings on page 42.

Theinert family member Chris Koegel, 27, of Malverne shared the stage with the elite runners after the race to receive an award for his top-10 male overall finish time of 35:05. He said that it was his fourth year running the Shelter Island 10K, and that he ran it last and this year for his cousin Joey.

Pouring rain and puddles on Friday cleared in time for the race, but humidity remained a factor.

Tara Wilson said that the rain and humidity preceding the event had affected her ability to train. Another local top finisher in that age group, Ted Hills, agreed that “it was a wonderful race, but very hot and humid.” One runner needed the services of one of the two on-call Red Cross ambulances during the race. Dr. Frank Adipietro, medical director and announcer, said the athlete was brought to the finish line, where medical care was offered by himself, Dr. Fred Carter, nurse Linda Kraus and paramedics from Stony Brook University.

Many Shelter Island runners had help with meeting their goals during the run from four elite runners who ran pace groups. Members of the group paced by Olympic gold medal winner Bill Rodgers, who said that the humidity made the run “a little tricky,” told him they had met their goals because of his help. This was the first year for time pace groups, which also were led by Olympic gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson and power marathon couple Kim Jones and Jon Sinclair.

According to Dr. Adipietro, Olympian Joan Benoit Samuelson left her pace group at the race’s end to encourage young 5K runner Kal Lewis of Shelter Island to his second-place finish with a time of 24:11. Mary Ellen Adipietro said that Ms. Samuelson had met Kal before the race through her son Liam Adipietro. When Ms. Samuelson noticed Kal ahead of her, she joined him and they ended up running through the finish line side by side. Mr. Rodgers also assisted some children through the talk he gave at the school on Friday, telling the kids to explore different sports and subjects, figure out what they love, and then go for it.

Running power couple Kim Jones and Jon Sinclair also helped by braving the heat of the school gymnasium to work the pace group registration table.

The registration volunteers were challenged by the heat and the crowds, especially right before the start of the race, when they were inundated with last minute registrants, and runners who were delayed on a shuttle bus. The volunteers barely made it out to watch the race with the registration going past the cutoff time, but they made sure to help everyone to their racing numbers, T-shirts and goody bags, each filled with chips, lip balm, a map to the after-party, a 10K journal and water bottle.