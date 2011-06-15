Services start up at Union Chapel

One hundred and thirty-nine summers ago, Methodists organized a Camp Meeting and began holding summer worship services in an open grove in Shelter Island Heights. The Methodists and other worshipers moved indoors when the beautiful Union Chapel in the Grove was built in 1875. Union Chapel will hold its homecoming service this Sunday, June 19, at 10:30 a.m., and all are welcome at this interdenominational Christian service. The Reverend Frederick W. Puelle, retired Lutheran minister and current chapel trustee, will preach. His sermon is entitled “Serving You Whom We Adore.”

The Chapel, which has been restored and maintained over the years by its trustees, is a lovely historical building, listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The beautiful, unique windows that flank the pulpit platform are the creation of the late Walter Cole Brigham of Shelter Island, who designed and assembled them from shell, stones, pebbles and broken glass gathered from the beaches of the Island.

Music is an important part of chapel summer services. This Sunday, guest organist Joan Osborne and cellist Christopher Herman will play compositions of Bach, Stanley, Paxton and Saint-Saens. A reception will be held in the grove following the service. We hope you will join us.

JUDY INGLIS



