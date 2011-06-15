Seniors: Two organizations join forces at lunch

Thirty-eight members of the Women’s Community Club (WCC) and the Shelter Island Senior Citizen’s Association (SISCA) met at the Pridwin Hotel on Tuesday, June 7 for their annual joint luncheon. The weather was bright and breezy and the food was haute cuisine, which translates as “fine cooking and food preparation as a high art.”

SISCA President Emily Hallman (left) joined WCC’s Gladys Manchise at the microphone at the end of the “cocktail hour.”

Both organizations date back to the 1970s, and this luncheon, according to WCC Treasurer Phyllis Wallace, was the third or fourth year they have joined memberships in June.

Wait staff determined erroneously that the fish entrée was sea bass caught by Pridwin Hotel owner Dick Petry himself. Mr. Petry, who was lingering in the lobby after the luncheon, said, “It was fluke.” It will be no fluke next June when there is a guest speaker at the WCC/SISCA luncheon.