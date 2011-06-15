Senior meals can continue as is at center

The town can continue serving delivered “Meals on Wheels” lunches on Wednesdays to the Silver Circle group of elderly residents at the town Senior Center without fear the County Department of Health will show up and slap summonses on the town or kitchen crew, even without a $75,000 overhaul of the kitchen, well and septic system.

A senior county official has given the program her blessing, it was reported at the town Board’s work session Friday by Karin Bennett, the town’s nutrition program director, and Councilwoman Chris Lewis, the Town Board’s senior center liaison.

Ms. Bennett read an email from senior public health sanitarian Gina Scammon that made clear no upgrades or changes were necessary for the town to continue serving meals prepared at the Presbyterian Church kitchen through the town nutrition program and served on paper plates at the senior center.

Meals used to be prepared on site for the Wednesday group of frail seniors who meet at the center but inspections by the Health Department ended that last year. The town was told it had to move the well that serves the building, upgrade its septic system and make a number of kitchen improvements to maintain a permit that would allow it to continue preparing meals there.

Councilwoman Lewis reported last month that the improvements could cost as much as $75,000 and said that perhaps the town could not afford to maintain the program, which serves about a dozen people and their aides. On Tuesday, after reporting on Ms. Scammon’s determination, Ms. Lewis said, “So we are not in danger of losing the program.”

Noting the town had $30,000 available in funding through the county-administered HUD block grant program, she urged the board to still consider making upgrades to the senior center kitchen and its systems, perhaps incrementally over time.

The Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island, a private fund-raising group, has money on hand that could be applied to improvements at the senior center, Allan Krauss, a longtime senior advocate and former president of SISCA (Shelter Island Senior Citizens Association), told the board Tuesday.

Saying it had been the town’s intention to establish a fully functional senior center when it set up the facility in the town’s medical building in 2001, he noted it “has no code-compliant food service facility.”

He, too, urged the board not to take the goal of upgrading the facility off the table. There is “restricted funds for senior center development in the foundation fund,” he said. He suggested that Supervisor Dougherty and Ms. Lewis meet with the foundation’s Sy Weissman and Mimi Brennan “to have a conversation.” He said if the HUD grants were used, and the town could find $30,000 from its building and grounds budget, the foundation could make up the difference — with the first goal getting rid of a buried 1,000-gallon oil tank on the property.

Councilman Ed Brown said one place money could be found was the Channel 22 budget, which the rest of the board agreed on Friday to tap for at least one month of videostreaming services to put the Town Board’s meeting on line at $250 a month. He has said the service isn’t needed.

Also at the June 14 work session, the board:

• Agreed with the Conservation Advisory Committee that a walking trail should not be developed into the preserved former Brandenstein property on Crab Creek. It had been proposed as part of a management plan prepared by the town’s Two-Percent Committee, which manages the town’s open space.

• Discussed Friday’s causeway rules hearing and debated how long the moratorium on causeway construction should be extended. (See page one story.)

• Discussed the need for irrigation of restored shoreline vegetation at two properties on the Menantic waterway for which the board granted wetlands permits recently. The Menantic Peninsula Association has urged the board to require water to be trucked in for any necessary irrigation to protect the area’s fragile aquifer. Conservation Advisory Committee Chair Ed Bausman was there and said native shoreline grasses do not need irrigation so there was no need for the requirement.

• Hoped to speak with a representative of the Chamber of Commerce to nail down the details of the July 9 fireworks show but no one from the chamber came to the meeting. Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar said the chamber had not yet completed the permit application process even though there is only one Town Board meeting at which a permit could be granted; that meeting is the day before the event.

• Heard a request from the Shelter Island Golf Club that the town take over a maintenance shed that the club maintains. Public Works Commissioner Mark Ketcham declined, saying the town had its hands full taking care of its current building inventory.