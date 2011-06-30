School district business leader hired

The Shelter Island School Board appointed Jessica Mack of Manorville as the new school district business leader at a salary of $95,000 at a special meeting on Saturday, June 25, just before graduation. Ms. Mack will start a 3-year probationary position effective July 1 after leaving her job as school purchasing agent for the Hauppauge School District.

Ms. Mack was welcomed by incoming Superintendent Dr. Michael Hynes. “I look forward to working with you for many years,” Dr. Hynes said, adding Ms. Mack was chosen because of her “outstanding history and skill set.”

Retiring Board President Rebecca Munday welcomed Ms. Mack to the school family and told resigning Business Leader Sam Schneider, who is taking a position in the Riverhead School District, “Sam, you have your wings to fly.”

Ms. Mundy disclosed that Treasurer Eileen Tuoy would be leaving June 30. The board expects a smooth transition, nevertheless, after contracting with the R.S. Abrahms accounting firm in Greenport. Board members Thomas Graffagnino and Stephen Gessner will provide necessary signatures for the period June 25 through August 31.

The board’s annual reorganizational meeting was originally to take place on Monday, July 11 but the board was planning to meet today, Thursday, June 30, at noon to change the date of the meeting to Thursday, July 7 at 5 p.m. New members Elizabeth Melichar-Lechmanski and Alfred Brigham will be joining the new board following their election in May’s school district voting.

Ms. Mack, who attended the meeting with her husband, parents and three children, said “I am excited to be here.”

CARRIE ANN SALVI



