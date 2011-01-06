Rules in place for new dock

A long awaited public dock on West Neck Creek was completed in time for this year’s boating season. The 75-foot-long dock was built next to the existing town boat ramp at the end of Daniel Lord Road for active launching, loading and unloading of boats with a 10-minute docking limit. According to Councilman Peter Reich, the dock was built for the convenience of the community after residents submitted a petition requesting it. Public docks existed for Dering Harbor and Congdon’s Creek, but there was no public dock for West Neck boating. The Town Board has amended Ch. 53 of the Town Code to add regulations for the use of the new dock.