Red Cross course slated for lifeguards

A 40-hour pool and waterfront lifeguard certification course will be offered by the American Red Cross on the Island beginning on June 18. The course, which includes classroom work as well as pool sessions, is for ages 15 and up. Candidates must have swimming ability, which will be evaluated during the first class.

The course includes CPR and First Aid training and certification.

The cost of the course will be determined by class size, according to Garth Griffin, director of the town’s Recreation Department.

Class dates and times are as follows: Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, June 22 from noon to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday, June 23 from noon to 4:30 p.m.; Friday, June 24 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, June 26 from noon to 6 p.m.; and Monday through Wednesday, June 27 through June 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information or to sign up for the course, call Mr. Griffin at 749-0978 or email him at ghg1066@optonline.net