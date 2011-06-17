Public hearing set for North Ferry rate hike

Residents who have something to say about the North Ferry Company’s proposed rate hike will have their chance to address the Suffolk County Legislature on the issue this August.

The legislature will hold the public hearing at 6:30 p.m. August 2 in the W.H. Rogers Legislative Building, 725 Veterans Memorial Highway, Smithtown. The legislative building is the second building on the right when entering the County Complex.

The ferry company proposed a 7.8 percent rate hike last month which would increase the cost of a round-trip ticket between Greenport and Shelter Island from $13 to $15. If the legislature approves the rate hike, island residents will pay $52 for a book of 10 tickets, up from $48. The price of a five-day, round-trip pass would increase from $22 to $26. Walk on-rates would remain the same at $2 for non-island residents and $1.50 for island residents.

If approved, this would be the ferry company’s first rate hike since June 2004. Ferry company management told the Shelter Island Reporter last month that the hike was due to higher operating costs and slumping ridership and because the company was running in the red for the third year in a row.

The proposed rate hike is also subject to a local hearing before the Shelter Island Ferry Advisory Committee.