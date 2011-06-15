Prose & Comments: Haley wows ‘em at State Science Congress

BY SHARON GIBBS

On December 3, 2010, the Shelter Island School held its 46th annual Science Fair. Students in grades 7 and 8 competed in the junior division and students in the 9th and 10th grades competed in the senior division. In total, 70 students participated. Local area scientists, college professors and science teachers volunteered their time and expertise as they acted as judges for the fair.

Students were evaluated on their ability to formulate a hypothesis and then test that hypothesis, the quality and effectiveness of their display, and how well they were able to draw conclusions based on their data. Each student was judged three times. Students gave a 5- to 10-minute presentation to each of their judges and then were asked questions by each judge for 5 to 10 minutes. Eighth grader Haley Sulahian was selected as one of the medalists for the junior division of the Shelter Island Science Fair.

Haley, along with nine other junior division students, got up at the crack of dawn on April 7, leaving school at 6:15 a.m., to compete at the 62nd Long Island Science Congress (Junior Division) at SUNY Farmingdale. For many years, Shelter Island School has ranked among the top schools entering in the Long Island Science Congress and has won over 645 awards (ribbons, trophies and cash awards) over the years. This year was no exception. Haley Sulahian and seventh grader Kelly Colligan won High Honors Trophies at the Junior Division of Long Island Science Congress. A special awards assembly was held on May 23 at the Wheatly School in Old Westbury.

Additionally, Haley was chosen by the Long Island Science Congress judges to compete at the New York State Science Congress. This event was held at the College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York and was sponsored by the Science Teachers Association of New York State, Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. and Pearson Higher Education. Haley was the fifth student since 2007 from Shelter Island School to make it to the State Congress. In 2007 Andrew BeltCappellino and Mackenzie Needham competed at the State Congress in the Junior Division. Mackenzie placed as the Bronze Medal winner for the Junior Division of the State Science Congress. Kaela Loriz also competed in the Senior Division of the State Science Congress in 2007. Declan Mulligan competed in the Junior Division of the State Science Congress in 2008 and 2009. Prior to 2007, Shelter Island had competed at the congress in 1965, 1969, 1977 and 1983.

Haley traveled with her parents, Billy and Jill Sulahian, and me (her Regents Earth Science teacher) to Albany the weekend of June 10. The State Science Congress was held on Saturday, June 11. There were 20 students in the Junior Division and almost 50 in the Senior Division. Students entered their presentation rooms where they would present to three judges and an audience of 25 people.

Students were given 5 minutes to set up, 10 minutes to present, and 10 minutes to answer the judge’s questions. The judging took place between 9 a.m. and 12 noon. At 6 p.m., students were treated to a keynote speaker, Stephanie Maes, Ph.D. in geology and a College of Saint Rose professor. The speaker was followed by a buffet dinner and presentation of awards. All students were given a certificate of participation. To place, students could receive a gold, silver or bronze medal or an honorable mention.

Haley Sulahian received an honorable mention and a $50 gift card to Barnes and Noble for the Junior Division of the State Science Congress. Haley, her parents and I were thrilled! It was a great moment for Haley and for Shelter Island School. Haley’s project was titled “Round and Round They Go, Where They Stop Only the Eyes and Ears Know – Balance and Dizziness.”