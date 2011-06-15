Prose & Comments: Green options for our future

BY HERB STELLJES

The recent Green Expo presented some basic examples of green living for Shelter Islanders. Hopefully, that event will also be an impetus for us to take a more comprehensive look at the numerous other options available. Some come with incentives, and a few are actually free. For the individual, and the community in general, such choices could not only save money, but also reduce our dependence on oil from less than friendly nations, benefit the local economy and even help the environment. How we approach this opportunity could make a significant difference.

If we were to apply a thorough, comprehensive perspective to our many options, select and integrate from those that are most appropriate, there is a good probability that an innovative, forward looking, green program can be designed, promoted and gradually implemented over time. This would be something that has the potential to be an exemplary showpiece, perhaps worthy of national recognition. At that stage, support in a variety of forms from many sources would be greatly enhanced (particularly in contrast to trying to fund and implement minor projects when considered on a piece-by-piece approach).

To illustrate, consider the responses of four local banks. When the managers there were presented with those two strategies mentioned above, all initially stated that corporate policy is to consider ways to improve their “green” image. While all expressed a general willingness to forward a formal request for “participation/support,” they strongly indicated that it would most likely be considered only if part of a coordinated community program.

The residents and community of Shelter Island certainly have the expertise, contacts and savvy to play a significant role in making this rather visionary proposal a reality. Outside organizations are also available for guidance and assistance if appropriate (e.g. Molloy Institute of Sustainability, RELI, etc.). While the primary gains would be for our community, there would even be some benefits for the entire planet. Such a program would also begin to address some critical issues that may likely come to define this 21st century. We all can participate in making our community, and our world, a better place for all those generations to come.

Now, let’s consider some specifics that might possibly be key features of such an endeavor.

To start with, we have the Sylvester Manor Farm, already historically significant. It has begun a program emphasizing local sustainability and education. The plants and vegetables there grow as nature’s original solar collectors, and as you might expect, there are plans for man-made solar panels as well. As is already occurring, surplus leaves and manure from the community are being composted; surplus veggie “scraps” from home, store and restaurant might also be collected. Heat from vast piles of leaves might someday help warm a passive solar greenhouse, providing certain foods even through the winter.

Solar panels would also perform well on many of our rooftops. Numerous residents have installed them, as has the North Ferry Company. The rooftops of our library, several town buildings and the school, to mention a few, all seem like great sites, and many others face nearly perfectly south as well.

About two years ago, the Mattituck-Cutchogue School District installed a large-scale photovoltaic system on the roof of one of it’s buildings. The entire project was in a sense, “free.” Coordinated by an energy service company, the funding was derived from the savings the district was guaranteed through a formal performance analysis and contract. Others have done the same, or with some variation, using such an approach. Certainly we should consider making those contacts to see if it would work for us in some manner. (LIPA, NYPA and NYSERDA are agencies to be reached.) With such major projects as focal points, many of the “less glamorous” could also be included, caught up in the synergy and momentum.

Other towns have created programs that encourage home energy audits and lower interest for energy improvements. At least one has a program to promote removal of potentially leaky in-ground fuel tanks, and, in some cases, businesses have benefited from “green” employment training. Some have general incentives for those willing to adopt a variety of more sustainable practices. How about the feasibility of a hybrid vehicle? Maybe there can be some special recognition for recycling at our community events or by our businesses? Many other minor topics have been casually discussed on various occasions; maybe now is the time to consider integrating all this interest and potential.

Our recycling area is currently considering a “makeover,” with a preliminary sketch that includes solar panels. The interest is also there to pursue better equipment for greater efficiency and savings. Perhaps as part of such a comprehensive green sustainability plan, there will be a more readily acceptable way to promote the purchase of those items. If applied for, a large ground-mounted solar system might also be eligible for some of LIPA’s new $50 million fund, created in response to a federal mandate promoting alternative energy.

A greener image for the town is likely to benefit us all, directly and indirectly. Maybe this is the time to focus on this sort of planning and growth. Perhaps, starting with a special committee with representation from all sectors of the community, there may be a way to begin to explore the potential of such an integrated, more sustainable lifestyle on Shelter Island. Such a program would recognize our current needs, without sacrificing those of future generations.

There remains one final question: are we as individuals and as a community in general, up to the opportunities and challenges of this rapidly changing world we live in and shape?