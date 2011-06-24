Preservation board doesn’t foresee causeway acquisitions

The hot topic at Monday morning’s meeting of the town’s Two Percent Committee was preservation of the Ram Island causeways.

Many speakers at a June 10 public hearing on the Town Board’s proposed causeway building rules called for outright acquisition instead of mere regulation. On Monday, Co-Chair Peter Vielbig — whose committee does the planning for public land acquisitions under the town’s two-percent fund —- commented that the “committee has no legislative power.”

He explained that the advisory board only makes recommendations to the Town Board. He said the committee cannot purchase land that has not been offered by the seller, nor can it coerce an owner or condemn a property. He also explained that there is an established list of properties the town has prioritized for acquisition, and that the list has been filed with the county and state. The targeted properties have been selected according to specific criteria such as the protection of wetlands and aquifer.

“The causeway is on our list,” Mr. Vielbig said, but that means little unless an owner is willing to consider an offer. Michael Coles, committee co-chair, said that even if there were a willing seller, the committee would most likely only have enough two-percent fund money and borrowing power to be able to purchase one property. For that reason, Mr. Coles said the community should focus on reducing the potential for development, not on acquisition. Mr. Vielbig agreed and said, “We are not in a position to discuss purchasing this.”

Mr. Coles explained that funds for purchases may be borrowed against expected revenue, which has been challenging due to the erratic housing market. Two-percent funds are generated by an open space two-percent tax paid by the buyers of real estate.

It was reported at the Town Board meeting Tuesday that monthly two-percent revenues, which used to be hundreds of thousands of dollars a month, most recently have been averaging about $70,000 a month.

Mr. Coles said that the town had to be very conservative when it borrowed against the expected two-percent funds. Connie Fischer asked from the audience if the town would entertain the idea of a group of residents offering an interest-free loan for property acquisition. Mr. Vielbig responded, “My guess would be no” but it would be up to the Town Board.

Former chairman Hoot Sherman added that the town would still be borrowing, and it could not extend itself beyond “a prudent amount to borrow, no matter where it’s coming from.” He added that the town also uses gifts and fundraising to pay back whatever it borrows for open space.