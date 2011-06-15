Police: Two arrests on warrants on week’s blotter

Police arrested Moises C. Garcia, 31, of Shelter Island on Wednesday, June 8 at about 8 p.m. on an active bench warrant issued by Shelter Island Justice Court. Mr. Garcia had been charged with violation of probation. He was remanded to Suffolk County jail in lieu of $5,000 bail

On Friday, June 10 at about 10:25 a.m., police arrested Blaize Zabel of Shelter Island on an active arrest warrant out of Southold Town. He had been charged with criminal contempt in the 2nd degree and was released to Southold police.

SUMMONSES

A motorist was ticketed on North Ferry Road for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration.

ACCIDENTS

Barbara L. Clark of Shelter Island was driving through the intersection at West Neck and North Menantic roads on June 10 when Sam D. Curko of Shelter Island drove into the intersection, hitting the passenger-side rear quarter and wheel of Ms. Clark’s vehicle. Damage was estimated at over $1,000.

On June 13, Hanumshahe Ramizi of Shelter Island said she was making a left turn while exiting a driveway, did not see a vehicle driven by Carol J. Signorelli of Shelter Island, who traveling in the southbound lane of Sunshine Road, and hit her vehicle. There was more than $1,000 in damage to the right front and passenger-side of Ms. Hanumshahe’s vehicle and the left front and driver’s side of Ms. Signorelli’s.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported a seaplane on a West Neck beach near a swimming area on June 7. Police advised the operator where to anchor the plane and he complied.

On June 8, police received a call that someone on a motorcycle was passing vehicles on a double yellow line on a Center roadway. The area was patrolled but the person was not located.

Police responded to a call about an intoxicated and disorderly person in the Heights on June 8; the person was advised to leave the premises and complied without incident.

Police responded to a call on June 8 about a downed tree blocking a lane of traffic near South Ferry. On June 9, a downed limb blocked a roadway in the Center.

While on patrol on June 11, police reported a downed tree on Manhanset Road and informed the Highway Department.

A boat was reported tied to the wrong mooring in Menantic on June 9; the owner was notified and agreed to move the boat.

Police, the fire department and Shelter Island Red Cross responded to a fire on June 9 at about 7 p.m. at a shed in West Neck that had been struck by lightning. Nearby houses were evacuated until the fire had been brought under control. No injuries were reported

A complaint about loud music was received at about 1:35 a.m. on June 10 in Silver Beach; when police arrived, the music had stopped.

Police responded to a dispute in Dering Harbor on June 10 and determined the situation was civil in nature. The parties involved were told to refrain from harassing behavior.

On June 10, a caller was advised to contact an NYPD precinct with regard to an incident that had occurred up-island.

A caller reported on June 10 that the driver of a motorcycle was dong wheelies at a high rate of speed in the Cartwright area. The subject was located but was not speeding at the time. Police issued a warning.

On June 11, police responded to a report of persons arguing in a parking lot.

On July 11 in the Center, police warned a person not to trespass on a resident’s property and also to refrain from any contact with the complainant.

The Waterways Management Advisory Council advised police about a possibly illegal mooring in Silver Beach on June 11. Police spoke to the boat’s owner and will follow up with WMAC.

A Tarkettle caller reported a boat washed up on his property on July 11. The boat was placed in the impound yard.

On June 11, police were advised that a vehicle on Ram Island would be repossessed.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on a beach in the Heights. The fire, intended for a clambake according to the police report, was put out and the resident advised about the town’s open burning policy.

Police on patrol found a door propped open at a residence on June 12; no problems were noted.

A caller reported picking up a small dog running at large on Ram Island on June 12. Police retrieved the dog, located the owner and returned the dog.

On June 12, an anonymous caller reported a person who appeared to be driving intoxicated in the Center. The driver was not located.

A caller told police on June 13 that the Highway Department was illegally trimming trees on the property. Police advised the caller to contact the highway superintendent.

Police investigated a report of an attempted shoplifting on June 13.

Also on the 13th, police assisted the FBI with an investigation.

The SIFD responded to an automatic fire alarm at a Cartwright residence on June 8, set off by workers on the premises.

A burglary alarm was activated at a home in Hay Beach on June 9; no criminal activity was noted.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported three aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 7, 11 and 12.