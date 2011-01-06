Police: Three arrests, multiple tickets

Jeremy K. Librett, 44, of Utah was driving on Manwaring Road shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25 when he was stopped by police for talking on a cellphone without a hands-free device. He was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and for not wearing a seatbelt.

Mr. Librett was released on station house bail of $100 and instructed to appear in Shelter Island Court at a later date.

Following a police investigation into a domestic incident, Robert M. Marcello, 42, of Shelter Island was arrested on Friday, May 27 at about 9:30 p.m. and charged with harassment in the 2nd degree and criminal contempt in the 2nd degree. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, released on $250 bail and ordered to return to court at a later date.

On Monday, May 30 at about 11:30 p.m., Trish Gallagher, 55, of Hastings, New York told police she was driving westbound on Smith Street when she thought she saw a deer and swerved off the roadway, hitting a tree and a LIPA pole. Ms. Gallagher was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated. She was arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Westervelt, released on $500 bail and ordered to return to court later.

SUMMONSES

Four motorists were ticketed during the week, one for driving with inadequate plates on North Ferry Road, a second for “disobeying a traffic control device” on New York Avenue, a third for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road, and a fourth for driving an uninspected vehicle with an unsafe tire, not wearing a seatbelt and failing to cover cargo.

A bay constable issued a ticket to a boat owner on Crescent Beach for having an expired registration.

OTHER REPORTS

A boat was found on a Shorewood beach on May 24. The owner’s caretaker was contacted and was advised that the owner should register the boat.

A caller told police on May 24 that gun shots were heard in the Menantic area every day. Police responded but were unable to observe any activity.

A dog at large was reported in West Neck on May 24 and returned to its owner with a warning about the town code on dogs at large. On May 25, a dog was reported loose in Longview; it was gone when police arrived. A Silver Beach property owner reported a dog on the premises on May 29. Police spoke to the dog’s owner who will repair his electric fence.

On May 25 a caller reported a town picnic table was blocking a fire lane in the Center. Police found no problem; the table could be moved easily in case of an emergency.

Also on May 25, a caller reported an incident on North Ferry involving two parked vehicles on deck. No accident report was filed.

A petit larceny at a residence in Longview — items removed from a porch — was reported on May 26.

A document was reported missing in the mail on May 26. Police will file a report and advised the caller to also contact the U.S. Postal Service.

Police responded to an incident of possible harassment on May 26.

A driver notified police on May 26 that she may have hit a cat on Manhanset Road. Police checked the area and found no sign of the cat.

On May 27, a caller reported riding a bike in Longview and being chased and harassed by a dog at large. Police spoke to the owner.

A case of petit larceny was reported in the Center on May 27.

On May 27, a business in the Center requested police assistance with a person who was “verbally aggressive.” The person left the premises.

A Silver Beach caller reported a raccoon in the house on May 27; police chased it out.

Police received a report on May 28 about a boat anchored within 500 feet of the shore in Dering Harbor. The owner will move the boat.

On May 28, a caller reported persons on his property. Police advised the caller to mark his property with a “no trespassing” sign.

A complaint about loud music in the Center was reported at about 3 a.m. on May 29. The owner turned the music off. Another noise complaint was received at about 2:45 a.m. on May 30 — loud noise on the beach in front of a Silver Beach residence. Police located a group of youths, advised them to keep the noise down. They apologized and complied.

On May 29, police advised an individual not to tie his boat up at a complainant’s dock in HiLo Shores.

Also on the 29th, there was a complaint about Sunset Beach patrons gathering on the crosswalk. Police spoke to Sunset Beach security staff.

A case of criminal mischief at the Wades Beach bathhouse was reported on May 30 — interior structural damage and graffiti. The investigation is continuing.

Kayakers off Ram Island flipped over on May 30 but had made it back to shore without incident by the time police arrived.

Fire chiefs responded to a fire alarm at a Shorewood residence on May 28; it had been set off by burned toast.

A burglary alarm was activated in Shorewood on May 26; a worker on the premises said there were no problems.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported four aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 26, 27, 28 and 30.