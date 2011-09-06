Police: One DWI on week’s blotter

Megan S. Odabash, 45, of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road on Sunday, June 5 at about 12:30 a.m. when police stopped her for failure to keep to the right. She was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Ms. Odabash was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, released on $1,000 bail and given a date for a later court appearance.

SUMMONSES

Two motorists were ticketed during the week. One was give a summons of West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign on May 31. The second was given three summonses on Menantic Road on June 2 for unlicensed operation, driving with a suspended/revoked registration and operating a vehicle without insurance.

ACCIDENTS

Ida Marie Bottone of Shelter Island was at the wheel of her vehicle on board a North Ferry boat on June 2 when a dock hand signalled her to move forward to disembark. Her vehicle was hit by one driven by Timothy E. Heaney of Greenport, who moved ahead without having been told to do so. There was minor damage to the left front quarter panel of Ms. Bottone’s vehicle.

On June 3, Anya A. Duvivier of Nelsonville, Ohio was backing out of a parking space in Ciaglo Plaza and did not see a parked car belonging to Marietta Young of Shelter Island. There was more than $1,000 in damage to the passenger-side and rear taillights and fenders of both vehicles.

A boating accident at a Coecles Harbor anchorage was reported on June 4. A vessel owned by Robert Scalia of Morristown, New Jersey was at anchor when a vessel owned by Patrick Carney of Granby, Connecticut drifted down on Mr. Scalia’s boat, hitting the bow with its stern.

Damage to Mr. Scalia’s boat was estimated at $7,500; damage to a broken starboard windshield on Mr. Carney’s vessel was estimated at $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported rubbish burning in the Center on May 31. Police found a barbecue smoker at the location, and the caller was advised that that may have been the source of the smoke.

Police responded to a call on May 31 about a small child riding in the front seat of a vehicle. The vehicle was located at South Ferry and according to the police report, the child was in an appropriate child’s seat.

In response to a request on May 31, police verified the credentials of a person serving legal documents on Ram Island.

Police responded to a verbal altercation in the Center on June 1.

A caller reported on June 2 that cement trucks were blocking a Hay Beach roadway. Police advised the manager on site to have someone direct traffic if the roadway had to be momentarily blocked.

On June 3 police responded to a bill-paying dispute at a Heights restaurant.

Following AAA guidelines, the owner of a vehicle that required towing requested police assistance in checking on a prior gas leak. The vehicle was towed without incident.

A brush fire reported in the Center on June 4 turned out to be caused by arcing wires. LIPA was notified, and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded and extinguished the ground fire.

A motorist told police on June 4 that he was driving westbound on West Neck Road when his passenger-side mirror smashed against the door and broke into pieces. A cable wire had fallen down and was hanging alongside the roadway. Cablevision was notified.

A person came to police headquarters on June 4 to report an incident and was advised that it was civil in nature.

A horse was reported at large on a Center roadway. When police arrived, the owner had put the horse back in its pen.

On June 4, a Center caller told police about a possible open burning of garbage. At the location, police found that a person had used some cardboard to rekindle a wood boiler for a hot tub. The individual was advised to use clean kindling only.

In West Neck on June 5, a caller reported observing a dinghy with screaming youths on board, riding between the caller’s dock and an anchored “ski” boat. They were dropped off on the boat. The boat was subsequently stopped by a marine unit and the operator given a sobriety field test and passed. The passengers were all over the age of 21.

On June 6, two dogs at large got into a caller’s garbage in Menantic. The dogs’ owner said an electric fence hadn’t been hooked up.

A dead deer was found in West Neck Bay on June 6; a marine unit was notified to retrieve it.

A burglary alarm was sent off accidentally at a Hay Beach residence on May 31. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at a residence in the Center on May 31; no problems were reported. The SIFD also answered an automatic alarm at the FIT Center on June 2, set off by construction workers on the site. On June 4, police answered a medical alert and notified a family member.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported six aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 31 and June 2, 3, 4 and 5.