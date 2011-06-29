Police: Five arrests top week’s blotter

Ryan P. Vansteen, 28, of Lake Grove, was driving on New York Avenue at about 2 a.m. Saturday, June 25, when he was stopped by police for making an improper U turn, failing to keep to the right, failing to stay in lane and driving without a seatbelt. He was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. An open alcoholic beverage was also found in his vehicle, police said.

Mr. Vansteen was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on cash bail of $5,000. He was directed to return to court at a later date. Mr. Vansteen’s vehicle was seized pursuant to the Suffolk County’s DWI seizure law.

Also on June 25, Jeffrey D. Pribor Jr., 25, of New York City was stopped on North Ferry Road at about 8:45 p.m. for driving with less than two headlights. He was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. He was released on station house bail of $100 and issued an appearance ticket for Justice Court.

Kayla E. Shanks, 21, of Waldorf, Maryland was stopped for failure to stay in lane on North Ferry Road on Sunday, June 26 shortly before midnight. She was subsequently charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Ms. Shanks was released on her own recognizance and given an appearance ticket for Justice Court.

On Monday, June 27 at about 2 a.m., Jonnathan Garrido, 25, of Miami Lakes, Florida, was stopped on North Ferry Road for failure to keep to the right and for speeding — 40 mph in a 30-mph zone. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Mr. Garrido was arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Rosenblum and released on $750 bail.

A passenger in the car, Collin C. Hill, 24, of Stratford, Connecticut was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of marijuana. He was released on his own recognizance and given an appearance ticket for Justice Court.

SUMMONSES

Elizabeth A. Bishop, 57, of Shelter Island was ticketed on June 24 for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

Also on June 24, Matthew L. Biedron, 21, of Warren, Vermont was given a summons on North Ferry Road for speeding — 50 mph in a 30-mph zone.

Brian R. Gode, 65, of Floral Park Center was ticketed on June 25 on Winthrop Road for driving a vehicle without insurance.

On June 25, Jeffrey D. Pribor, 25, of Madison, New Jersey was given a ticket on North Ferry Road for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

D. J. Dellacroce, 23, of Ft. Salonga, New York, was ticketed in the waters off Crescent Beach on June 26 for operating an unregistered motorboat.

William E. Connolly, 41,of New York City was given a summons off Crescent Beach on June 26 for operating a boat without a safety certificate.

Santiago A. Hernandez, 28, of Wainscott was ticketed on June 26 for operating a vehicle on Reel Point without a valid town beach driving permit.

Franklin Bermeo, 30, of East Hampton was also ticketed for operating a vehicle at Reel Point without a beach driving permit.

ACCIDENTS

Stephen Lenox of Shelter Island was parked on Shore Road on June 21 but had not shifted into park. His vehicle rolled back, striking a second parked vehicle — a large delivery truck. There was more than $1,000 in damage to the driver’s-side rear bumper and rear quarter panel and taillight of Mr. Lenox’s vehicle; no damage was reported to the truck.

On June 25, Sheron D. Potashner of New York City was driving north on a curve on Grand Avenue in the Heights when she failed to keep toward the center of the roadway, sideswiping a legally parked vehicle belonging to Dennis M. Clark of Shelter Island. There was more than $1,000 in damage to the passenger-side front and side of Ms. Potashner’s vehicle and the left rear fender and side of the parked vehicle.

Also on June 25, Michael H. Loriz of Shelter Island was backing out of Hubbard’s auto shop driveway when a vehicle driven by Victor Nussenzwig of New York City drove in behind him in a perpendicular direction. According to the police report, Mr. Loriz was distracted by another vehicle that was also moving in the shop’s parking area and didn’t see Mr. Nussenzwig’s vehicle behind him and backed into it. There was more than $1,000 in damage to the left rear bumper of Mr. Loriz’s vehicle and to the passenger-side front and center panel of Mr. Nussenzwig’s vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported on June 21 that a pool in Silver Beach was being filled with hose water. The caretaker told the police that water was not going into the pool.

A caller told police on June 21 that debris and garbage had been deposited on the beach in South Ferry Hills.

Also on the 21st, a Center resident called police to obtain a better understanding of parental rights.

A Center caller reported on June 21 that a neighbor’s dogs had been barking for an extended period of time. The owner agreed to put the dogs inside.

Police responded to a child custody matter on June 21.

On June 21, police responded to a report of verbal abuse.

A person was reported intoxicated and disorderly at a Heights business on June 22. The individual was driven home.

A case of criminal mischief (damage to a sign) was reported in Silver Beach on June 22.

A caller told police there were hazardous conditions at a construction site in Hay Beach on June 22. Police found two delivery trucks on the scene with flagmen directing traffic. No further action was taken.

A beach fire made with treated wood in Hay Beach was extinguished by the Shelter Island Fire Department on June 22.

At a caller’s request on June 22, police notified a person to refrain from contacting the caller in the future.

On June 22, police investigated a miscommunication regarding payment for a delivery.

The heavy rainstorm on Thursday afternoon, June 23, caused flooding in a number of areas — Bridge Street, Hay Beach and the Center. The road at Bootlegger’s Lane and Brander Parkway and a Ram Island roadway were impassable. The roadway at the corner of Westview Road and Crescent Way was also flooded. An arcing wire in Silver Beach and downed tree in West Neck were reported.

Gas was leaking from a vehicle on board a South Ferry boat on June 23. The SIFD responded and said when the engine was running the gas was coming from the fuel pump. The vehicle was towed from South Ferry.

On June 24, police assisted Communities That Care volunteers and students with their “Sticker Shock” project, providing stickers and information about teenage drinking to Island businesses selling alcohol.

On June 24, children on a Harbor View roadway were causing a dangerous situation. A person was advised to keep the children off the roadway.

Police responded to a case of trespass in the Center.

On June 25, police noticed a sailboat drifting away with the tide in West Neck; the boat was towed back to the Quinipet dock.

A person was reported driving erratically in West Neck on June 25. Police searched the area with negative results.

Dogs were reported barking at a Center residence on June 25; the owner put the dogs inside.

An anonymous noise complaint was received at 1:30 a.m. on June 26 at a business in West Neck. An employee said the volume would be lowered. Police received a call at about 5 a.m. on June 26 about a large party at a residence in Silver Beach. Debris was found in the roadway and cars were left in front of the residence and neighboring properties — opposite the flow of traffic. Parking tickets were issued.

An anonymous caller reported vehicles parked illegally in West Neck on June 26; no violations were noted.

On June 26, a Silver Beach resident reported someone “driving aimlessly” in the area and coming onto the caller’s driveway. Police searched the area with negative results.

On June 27, police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center.

A complaint about a neighbor’s dog was made by a Ram Island resident on June 27.

A caller reported on June 27 that a young person had thrown a glass bottle onto a Center roadway. The person was located and told to clean up the debris.

Vehicles parked in front of a Hay Beach construction site caused a hazard, police were told on June 27. Police talked to the construction site manager and advised him to monitor the vehicles and parking.

A caller told police that traffic was blocked in front of the Sylvester Manor farmstand on June 27 and police talked to the manor staff.

On June 27 a Center caller was advised to contact police if a person showed up where he was not welcome.

An anonymous caller reported people were swimming at the beach along the boat basin in South Ferry Hills. The area was patrolled without result.

One burglary alarm was set off at a Ram Island residence for no apparent reason.

The SIFD responded to four fire alarms and one carbon monoxide alarm in homes in the Center, Dering Harbor, the Heights and Silver Beach. Flooding caused an alarm panel to go off in one case; basement flooding caused another. A malfunction and a false alarm were cited in two other instances. The test for carbon monoxide read “zero.”

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported six aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 21, 24, and 25.