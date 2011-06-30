Osprey's Nest: Week of June 30, 2011

Dolphin sighting…

Ted and Betsy Nardin, 30-year summer residents of the Island, called in this week to report that they had spotted three dolphin while sailing in Gardiners Bay on Sunday afternoon. They watched them breach three times. “We’ve never seen a dolphin in these waters,” Ted commented. “I think it’s extremely unusual.”

Happy birthday to…

Jack Healy, Debbie Anderson Sulahian, Matthew Shields and Lexi Marie Jernick on July 1; Lora Lomuscio, Vincent Caccese, Nicholas Kestler, Tom A. Carr, Jacob Webber and Lynn Kay Winters on July 2; Alex Garcia, Jesse Galloway, Bruce White and Jim Reeves Jr. on July 3; Chuck Kraus, Ed Reith, Gregory Martin, Julia Romanchuk Weisenberg, Katherine Franzoni, Reilly Bergin-Pugh and Timmy Filkins on July 4; David Klenawicus, Judi Schlaefer and Clayton Brian Westervelt on July 5; Janet Zabel, Susan Laspia, Tim and Keith McGuire and Anna Ferraro on July 6; and David Gurney, Linda Springer, Martin Munkacsi, Luke Nicholson, Anna Runyan and Ginny Pretzfelder on July 7.

And also Bob Hall, who celebrated his 50th on June 30 but missed out in last week’s issue.

Happy anniversary to…

Elizabeth and Christopher Hayes on June 30; Joyce and Ed Bausman on July 1; and Julie Felder and Paul Ben-Victor and Sam and Wendy Case on July 5.

Hat’s off to…

Shelter Wein, who was named to the Suffield Academy High Honor Roll for the spring term. In May, Shelter graduated from the academy, which is located in Suffield, Connecticut.

Congratulations to…

Amy Stephenson Leggitt, who graduated cum laude from the University of San Francisco with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Amy is the daughter of Bruce Stephenson and the granddaughter of Bruce and Barbara Stephenson — all former residents of Shelter Island.

And Morgan Waddington, Shelter School Class of 2009, who has completed his second year at Tulane University in New Orleans and was named to the Dean’s List for all four semesters. As Dean James M. MacLaren told honor roll students, “This is a significant honor at Tulane since you are competing against the best students in the United States.”

Morgan is the son of Shelter Islanders Gwen and Glenn Waddington.