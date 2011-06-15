Osprey's Nest

Happy birthday to…

Evelyn Kuiken, Christine Rustin, Ina B. Wade, Erik Lindemann, Jayden Xander Clark and Ida Kose Franzoni on June 17; John Tehan Jr. on June 18; Charlotte Hannabury, Kim Edwards and Christopher Ferrer on June 19; Carol Stroll Larsen, Kathy Sullivan, Sharon Power and Carla Mollica on June 20; Bob DeStefano, Carol Larsen, Charles Vizarra, Bailey Foster, Wade Badger and Elizabeth Ann Hanley on June 21; Art Barnett and Michele Caccioppo on June 22; and Anita Dickerson, Beth Santillo, Kerry Harrigan, Joan Tehan, Devin Thompson, Doreen White, Luke David Lowell-Lizanckie and Fiona Boyle on June 23.

Happy anniversary to…

Millicent and Colin Gershon on June 17; Jim and Ruth Gereghty on June 18; Dianne and Hap Bowditch on June 19; Melissa and Jonathan Wolstenholme on June 21; Regan and Matthew Beaton, Glen and Bob Seeley on June 22; and Mia and Eric Weslek on June 23.

Hats off to…

Elizabeth Ann McGayhey, daughter of Don and Sarah McGayhey of Lakewood Ranch, Florida and formerly of Shelter Island, who graduated this month from the Out-of-Door Academy in Sarasota. She plans to attend Rollins College in Winter Park this fall. At the Academy, Elizabeth was National Honor Society treasurer and co-captain of the tennis team. At commencement she was the first recipient of the Dobosz Family Spirit Award — “… through her action and deed, she represents the core values that we hold to be important,” the award read.

Tommy Kretz and Henry Read, who graduated on the honor roll from McGann-Mercy High School in Riverhead on June 1. Both boys attended Shelter Island High School until 8th grade. Henry will attend Manhattan College’s School of Engineering in Riverdale, and Tom is headed for the College of Business at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. Tom is the son and stepson of Mary Ellen and Gary McGayhey and the son of Thomas Kretz. Henry’s parents are Joe and Kathy Read.

Congratulations to…

Victor N. Fehrm, who was named to the Dean’s List for the spring term at Northwood University in West Palm Beach, Florida. Victor earned a minimum grade point average of 3.25 for the term.

Nicholas Kaasik, who made the President’s List at the State University of New York at Geneseo for the spring semester —achieving A’s in all his coursework while taking at least 12 credit hours.

Kudos well deserved …

A garden party at Andrea Caccese’s home tomorrow, Friday, June 17 will celebrate members of the Youth Division of the Garden Club of Shelter Island and the presentation of an award to first-grader Myla Dougherty, who won first place for her poem, “The Moon’s Presence,” in a contest sponsored by the Central Atlantic Region of the National Garden Clubs, Inc.