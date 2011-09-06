Obituary: Walter Mateyaschuk

Walter F. Mateyaschuk of Shelter Island and formerly of North Bellmore died at home on June 1, 2011. Retired from the New York Fire Department, Engine 82, Ladder 31, he was 66.

An avid artist and sailor, he was the loving father of Christina Stanciu-Malagon of Hauppauge and Scott Mateyaschuk (Andrea) of North Bellmore. Devoted son of Marie of Bayville and the late Walter Mateyaschuk, he is also survived by a brother Douglas (Margaret) and grandchildren Nicholas, Scott Andrew, Joseph, Kylie, Alexa and Sabrina and niece and nephew, Jennifer and Douglas.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Moloney’s Hauppauge Funeral Home in Hauppauge, where a religious service was held Sunday, June 5. A funeral Mass was held Monday at St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church in Hauppauge. Interment was at Calverton National Cemetery. Donations may be made to the FDNY Emerald Society, P.O. Box 186, Island Park, NY 11558.