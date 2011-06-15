Obituary: Walter F. Mateyaschuk

Walter F. “Matt” Mateyaschuk died in his home on Shelter Island on Wednesday, June 1, 2011 at the age of 66. Matt served proudly in the United State Marine Corps, including a tour in Vietnam, and was a proud member of the New York police force and a retired New York fireman with Engine Company 82, according to his family.

He was an avid tennis player, marathon runner and sailor, spending many summer days enjoying friends and family. He was also an accomplished artist, having had a one-man show at the National Arts Club in Gramercy Park. Of all Matt’s accomplishments, he was the most proud of his family.

Matt will be remembered for his kind heart, his lively anecdotes, gregarious manner and welcoming smile, his family said.

He is survived by his wife, Millie Mateyaschuk, originally of Texas; children, Christina Malogan of Hauppauge and Scott Mateyaschuk and wife, Andrea, of North Bellmore; brother Douglas and wife, Margaret, of Bayville; mother Marie Mateyaschuk of Bayville; grandchildren Nicholas, Scott Andrew, Joseph, Kylie, Alexa and Sabrina; niece and nephew, Douglas and Jennifer; step-children Anthony, Lenton and Millie Garcia; step-grandchildren Samuel and Shelley Garcia, all of Texas.

A private memorial service will be held on the Island at a future date to be determined.