Obituary: Gladys H. Pinover

Gladys H. Pinover, 73, formerly of Severna Park, Maryland and Shelter Island, died of natural causes at Harmonicare Assisted Living in Severn, Maryland on Tuesday, June 14, 2011. She was the wife of the late Jay R. Pinover and the daughter of the late Herbert and Elizabeth Heineman.

Gladys grew up in Lynbrook on Long Island and spent her summers at the family home on Shelter Island. After graduating from Malvern High School, she attended Keuka College in upstate New York, where she received a nursing degree and became a registered nurse.

She worked as a public health nurse and personal health care provider. After spending time as a housewife and raising her three sons, she finished her career as a medical consultant for Corvel Company.

She and her husband, Jay, were 22-year residents of Severna Park, where she was an active member of the Berrywood Community Association and a great supporter of its swim team, yacht club and garden club. Upon retirement, they moved to the Island, where she was an active member of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church and the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her hobbies included gardening, needlepoint, travel and boating.

Mrs. Pinover is survived by her three sons in Maryland, Scott (Joanne) of Bethesda; Jeffery (Lisa) of Columbia, and Jonathan (Lori) of Annapolis; her brother Herbert Heineman of Boca Grande, Florida; as well as four grandsons, Robert, Christopher, Joshua and Jacob.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, June 25, 2011 at 11 a.m. at the Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home in Severna Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, Southern Maryland Branch, 714 B&A Boulevard, Severna Park, MD 21146.

Online condolences may be made at barrancofuneralhome.com.



