Menantic YC: Another season of Sunfish racing

We’re back! The Menantic Yacht Club is back for another exciting season of Sunfish racing in West Neck Harbor. Mark your calendars; the season will start with a practice race on Sunday, June 26. There will be a short captains’ meeting at Commodore Bethge’s home at 1 East Brander Parkway starting at 1 p.m.

The regular race season will commence on Sunday, July 3, and continue every Sunday through Labor Day weekend. The races start promptly at 2 p.m. in West Neck Harbor. Sail alongside the committee boat and give them your sail number and full name. Certain trophies are handed out during the regular season. Everyone is welcome, from novice sailor to expert.

There are no dues associated with the racing, and the club has extra Sunfish available to those interested in joining us for a Sunday of fun racing. The Sunfish are available on a first-to-reserve basis. Those interested should contact Commodore Pete Bethge at 749-1297 or Bob Harris at 749-0524.

In addition to the racing, there are informal barbecues following many Sunday regattas.

In 1966, Pete Bethge reactivated the Menantc Yacht Club. The MYC had been active in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s, racing Cape Cod Rockets in West Neck Bay and Noyac Bay.

Since 1966, the MYC has scheduled and run Sunfish races off the beach in West Neck Harbor for interested sailors. Thanks to many families — Weiners, Foxes, Suratts and Gurneys to mention a few — this racing has continued and flourished. Last year, more than 50 families participated and an average of 17 Sunfish sailors sailed each Sunday.

Congratulations to Commodore Bethge. In February, he married Sally Davis. With courting out of the way, hopefully he will be able to devote more time and energy to the club. Sorry Sally!

Also, Sam Suratt, get well quickly! We need you on the committee boat.

See you all on the water!