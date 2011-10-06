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Lightning ignites shed in West Neck

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CARRIE ANN SALVI PHOTO | Aftermath of shed fire, including torched golf cart.

A lightning strike ignited a two-story shed in the backyard of 43 West Neck Road at about 7 p.m. on Thursday, engulfing it in flames by the time the Fire Department arrived within minutes in response to a neighbor’s 911 call.

The main house was not damaged and there were no injuries, according to Shelter Island Police Det/Sgt. Jack Thielberg. The shed and its contents, including a golf cart, lawn mowers and yard equipment, were totally destroyed. He said police and fire crews were on the scene until about 9:30 p.m.

Fireman Tim King's cellphone shot of Thursday evening's shed fire caused by lightning.

“It took us 20 to 30 minutes to knock it down,” said First Assistant Chief John D’Amato of the blaze. “When we got there, it was roaring.”

The lightning hit as a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the East End ahead of a cold front.