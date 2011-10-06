Lightning ignites shed in West Neck

A lightning strike ignited a two-story shed in the backyard of 43 West Neck Road at about 7 p.m. on Thursday, engulfing it in flames by the time the Fire Department arrived within minutes in response to a neighbor’s 911 call.

The main house was not damaged and there were no injuries, according to Shelter Island Police Det/Sgt. Jack Thielberg. The shed and its contents, including a golf cart, lawn mowers and yard equipment, were totally destroyed. He said police and fire crews were on the scene until about 9:30 p.m.

“It took us 20 to 30 minutes to knock it down,” said First Assistant Chief John D’Amato of the blaze. “When we got there, it was roaring.”

The lightning hit as a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the East End ahead of a cold front.