Letters: Week of June 16, 2011

Waterview FIT

To the Editor:

What a good idea to bring the fitness center over to St. Gabriel’s retreat. Whoever thought of it should be commended.

I always believed project FIT was one of the greatest things to happen on this Island. For the summer, FIT members have a beautiful waterfront view to look at while they work out. Every member I’ve spoken to loves it and wishes it could stay there permanently.

Of course, it will have to return to the school in the fall, but at least for a short time everyone gets a relaxing and serene place to exercise.

LOUIS EVANGELISTA, SHELTER ISLAND

Causeway construction

To the Editor:

My apologies to board member Ed Brown and the Town Board for raising my issues again at a recent work session. Ed has had enough of me seeking to limit the noise, nuisance and harm caused by misuse of the only town landing on Fresh Pond.

Each summer my wife and I are forced out of our home when we can no longer tolerate the excessive beach noise and traffic right outside of our windows. I have had enough of being stonewalled by the board. I am now convinced that Town Hall is the wrong place to seek a resolution. I had simply asked that a large, heavy picnic table that is blocking the fire lane be removed. That should have been enough. The fire code has been redefined just for me and the table remains. A very bad precedent to set. This 300-pound picnic table continues to block access to boaters and fishermen who might not be able to move it by themselves.

A public picnic table represents a safe and secure area to spend hours to picnic in, and it is not. It is isolated and tick infested. I have seen families of day-trippers picnic there, totally unaware of the tick-borne diseases, until I showed them the ticks on their kids. The more time that you spend there, the greater the risk of a tick bite.

Ed Brown took me to task, questioning my motivation, stating that I don’t want people to use this landing. We want people to use the landing as a landing and boat ramp, for access and egress (verbs), for swimmers, boaters and all; not as an illegal beach or picnic area. Try to launch a boat there with 30 or so people on 18 feet of shoreline.

Now I understand that this table will be moved out of the Fire Lane and anchored in place. Fresh Pond Road is officially a landing and boat ramp, unofficially developed as a picnic area/park and beach. It is one short road that isn’t getting any bigger to accommodate all of this. There are acres of open space owned by, but closed to the public on Fresh Pond. Let’s create a proper recreational park on some of that unused public land.

No matter what my motivation is, the fact is that it is a tick-infested area with no warning signs. When my wife and I see children put at risk, we say something. We don’t care if that child is a local or a day-tripper, or if it upsets Mr. Brown. Public health and safety should be more important than harassing us. This picnic table was placed on our property line last year when a Highway Department official lost his temper and became hostile. I filed a police complaint. I had simply asked him to stop dumping so much sand into Fresh Pond.

Through a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request with the DEC, I found a letter, dated 2009, that was sent to the Highway Department. They were directed to stop dumping sand into Fresh Pond. This directive was ignored. In 2010, I have documented six loads of beach sand dumped after each rain storm and pursuant gully wash. I did not document all of the loads of sand dumped in 2010 and it has been going on since 2007.

I recently filed an MS4 complaint with the town’s MS4 Compliance Officer. All of this sand is killing the pond. Google “Fresh Pond Road, 11964” and you will see the delta sand bar that has developed on the satellite view. It used to be a natural mix of soil and stones. The town has, for the time being, stopped dumping sand but the damage to the environment has been done.

When I asked for an official definition of a “town landing,” board member Chris Lewis responded by comparing me to someone who buys a house near an airport and then complains when jets start landing there. But when her “friends and neighbors” actually complained about the possibility of larger planes and helicopters landing near them, the board was quick to take action for this special group. I’ve been told the town’s noise code does not apply to us, although it was a big selling point by our realtor. For sure, let’s not annoy those “friends and neighbors” with any helicopter noise or Jet Skis, ever. If they do decide to start landing jets at Fresh Pond Road, that picnic table will surely have to go!

This double standard is acceptable, if you are okay with having “special” and “lesser” tiers of American citizens here. In America, the liberty and equality of each and every citizen is sacrosanct. The terms of changing the use of a town landing, adjacent to my property, into a beach and now a picnic area were again dictated and with no warning, discussion or recourse. In my attempt to reach a compromise, this town government has threatened, slandered and harassed us. They have effectively “taken” our property with “aural trespass.”

It is beyond me how our elected officials can thank our troops for protecting our liberty, democracy and freedoms. They swear to “Support the Constitutions of the United States and New York State” and are the ones who actually have the opportunity, privilege and honor to validate and apply our democracy in Town Hall. For me, this administration has failed miserably. “Liberty and Justice For All”? Equal protection and application of the law? Not for a “lesser” American citizen, resident, taxpayer and veteran on Shelter Island.

VINCENT NOVAK, SHELTER ISLAND