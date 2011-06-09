Letters to the Editor: Week of June 9, 2011

Goat Hill thanks

To the Editor:

Public and private golf clubs across our nation have been suffering from higher expenses and reduced income. This year we embarked on a club membership drive to improve our financial situation, as we also reduce our controllable expenses as best we can.

Thank you. The overall membership of Shelter Island Country Club has now increased since last year and almost to our 2009 levels. We are now embarking on programs to encourage folks visiting our special place, and our neighbors from across the moat, to come on over and play Shelter Island’s public golf course, and enjoy our clubhouse.

RON LUCAS, BOARD MEMBER , SHELTER ISLAND COUNTRY CLUB

Causeway concerns

To the Editor:

I am writing to you after becoming increasingly concerned that we still don’t appear to have any legislation or regulation to manage development of the wetlands on the Ram Island Causeway, yet the building moratorium on this stretch of land is set to expire within the next month.

The Causeway is a critical element in providing protection during seasonal storms, in addition to being the only transit point to the Ram Islands.

Surely allowing development in this location not only goes against guidelines set by FEMA and DEC and also places the Shelter Island taxpayers at risk for additional tax costs if the maintenance of this coastal route is jeopardized by land development?

SAMANTHA KASOWITZ, NEW YORK, NEW YORK