Letters to the Editor: Week of June 30, 2011

Not the winner

To the Editor:

Thanks for the front page coverage of me in last week’s 10K race. It’s a big step up for me to be on the same page as the Kenyans.

However, to tell the truth, I wasn’t the top local finisher, at least this time around. I finished a little bit after Kevin Barry, which puts me in seventh place.

After the race, I went to the finish line to check my time and was given a little slip of paper which showed what looked like a very fast time. However, I didn’t have my reading glasses, so I couldn’t be sure. Later on I went back to look at the overall results and found that 11 minutes had been taken off my time. So I went to the official timers and reported this problem. They went through their video of finishers of the race and they found me coming in at 46:49. I thought that solved the problem but, apparently, it takes a while to correct the official results of the race.

Wait ‘till next year.

CHARLES STARK

SHELTER ISLAND

Ken Rideout of Shelter Island with a chip time of 38:08 was the top Island finisher and 32nd overall. — Ed.





Town Board on line

To the Editor:

The Shelter Island Association commends the Town Board on its decision to stream its meetings online.

The SIA began recording and televising Town Board meetings on Cablevision’s Channel 22 a number of years ago. The Town Board embraced the idea and greatly expanded this public service.

However, not all Shelter Islanders subscribe to Cablevision but instead utilize a satellite dish service and cannot view the town’s public meetings. In addition, residents who are off Island can now access public meetings anywhere, anytime through their computer.

The Town Board’s decision provides more information to more residents than ever before .

Thank you, Town Board members.

TIM HOGUE, PRESIDENT, SHELTER ISLAND ASSOCIATION