Letters to the Editor: Week of June 23, 2011

Got it wrong

To the Editor:

Unfortunately, the Reporter got my remarks exactly backward at the June 10 Town Board hearing on proposed regulations for the Ram Island Causeway. What I asked the board to consider is to add a requirement that a lot must have a natural grade elevation of 6 feet before building could take place on the parcel. I reminded the board that when the Peliccia family bought their lot in the 1960s, the zoning regulation specified that a lot elevation must be at least 6 feet, but did not specify that the elevation needed to be a natural one. So the Peliccias brought in 8 feet of fill and built their house, which Mr. Zagoreos is now rebuilding, on stilts.

Although the proposed regulations prohibit the use of fill (except for septic systems), a requirement of 6 feet for the natural grade would be a further safeguard for attempts to build in this highly flood-prone area.

LINDA G HOLMES, SHELTER ISLAND

We regret the misunderstanding.— Ed.





Awards story error

To the Editor:

The write-up on the high school sports awards in the June 16 issue was very good, but I need to make one correction: the varsity volleyball Coach’s Award went to senior Mackenzie Needham, a 4-year player who is a non-stop athlete and true competitor. Congratulations, Mackenzie, and best of luck as you sail on into the future after graduation.

My nervousness at the podium that night, combined with my not-exactly-neat handwritten notes, caused me to leave out an important thank you. While many parents and community members have been outstanding supporters of the volleyball program, Lance and Wendy Willumsen have truly gone above and beyond. They are present at every match, videotaping and taking statistics. Lance constantly encourages kids to challenge themselves and become better players. Each player was presented with a season’s highlights DVD, a gift that will be treasured, and hopefully shared in the future when their own children may be playing volleyball.

Thanks again to everyone who came out to see the team, traveled to far-flung gyms to cheer us on and continue to support our home town athletes.

CINDY BELT, HEAD VOLLEYBALL COACH, SHELTER ISLAND

Solar advantages

To the Editor:

The options for a greener community discussed by Herb Stelljes in his Prose and Comments last week are all commendable. Many of them will require long-term planning and execution. Some, however, can be implemented more quickly. Among them is the use of solar energy.

Many of our citizens have already taken the lead in this matter. The reason is clear: money saved. Some homeowners find their electric meters spinning backward even in summer when energy-gobbling air conditioners are in use. Many of our town buildings can and should have solar panels for the same reason.

LIPA helps individual homeowners buy and install their solar equipment through rebates while the state offers significant tax breaks through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. NYSERDA’s current program will be in effect through 2015, and municipalities are eligible. As the town struggles to balance its budget, we have plenty of incentive to take advantage of any energy savings.

TULLIA LIMARZI, SHELTER ISLAND

Onerous changes

To the Editor:

On Friday, July 8 at 4:45 p.m., there will be a public hearing that will take business owners in a new direction here on Shelter Island. That direction is down the drain for business people. It concerns Section B, C and D of the commercial non-conforming zoning code here on Shelter Island.

After reading it, I came to two conclusions: first, the new regulations will be a game changer for commercial business owners to the downside; second, once the town has its foot in the door, more and more regulatory changes will come that can only have a restrictive net effect for business on Shelter Island.

Therefore I have taken it upon myself to call an emergency meeting of any and all business owners to discuss our response to the Town Council’s onerous code changes commencing at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 30 at the Dory restaurant. Your attendance is critical to the future of our economy here on Shelter Island.

JACK KIFFER, SHELTER ISLAND

Thanks for support

To the Editor:

Thank you to our parish-ioners, friends and community for all your support during our Centennial Jubilee Celebration these past six months. We celebrated a six-month series of service-related observances. Many of you attended the Food Pantry Benefit, Christian Unity Week of Prayer or the Memorial Day Cemetery Field Mass.

Thank you for being part of our celebrations at Our Lady of the Isle Church.

MARY FAITH WESTERVELT, CATHY DRISCOLL, COORDINATORS, CENTENNIAL JUBILEE