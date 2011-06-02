Letters to the Editor: Week of June 2, 2011

Join the parade

To the Editor:

I was saddened by the last paragraph of Mrs. Draper’s letter of May 26 and her description of the Memorial Day parade she attends that has no school children, teachers or school band.

I have always attended the Memorial Day parade sponsored by Mitchell Post 281 that starts at the Center Firehouse, circles the block and ends at Legion Hall for the ceremonies and gun salute and it’s loaded with children and boasts a wonderful school band. I can count on one hand the parades I have not attended in my lifetime: four while I was a college student and our school year ended after Memorial Day and one in 2009 because I attended my daughter’s wedding in Connecticut the day before. Some of the wedding guests after celebrating until after midnight got on the road early enough to make it back for the 10 a.m. parade.

I began marching in the parades in second grade as a Brownie and have participated in every parade I attended except the two years in which my children were born. Oh, and yes, I was a teacher here for 35 years.

Shelter Island’s school children can be seen in the parade disguised as Daisy, Cub and many other Scouting troops. The Shelter Island School Band is always there. Those school children are disguised in blue and white uniforms playing patriotic marches as they circle the block and then playing the National Anthem on the Legion circle while the Scouting troops stand nearby.

In several years, Taps has been played by one of our high school band members. Other students can be found dressed in Junior Fire Department or Auxiliary uniforms as well as other marching groups; I’m sure I’ve left some out.

Instead of criticizing the children, we should all be thanking their parents for having their children at the parade, on time, in their neatly pressed uniforms on a day when they could just have easily headed for the beach, boat or mall. Many teachers can be found marching with these same groups and even as Scouting leaders. Other teachers, many with their own families, line the parade route along with parents, children and other community members such as off-duty policemen, postal workers, highway department workers and ferry personnel, all disguised as tourists.

Who would wave their flags on the sidelines if not for these sometimes hundreds of people? As a marcher, there’s nothing better than hearing a quiet “There’s Mrs. Power!” (or other marching adult) as a child tugs on his parent’s arm with one hand, waving his flag at me with the other. Many of Shelter Island’s school children have to start their summer jobs that weekend or are off for a brief family vacation before the summer rush hits. Approximately half the Shelter Island School teachers are not Shelter Island residents and are therefore observing Memorial Day services in their own communities.

The Memorial Day parade is a parade of service organizations — those in uniform — and I’ve always believed Shelter Island to be well represented by those who serve.

Back to the band: I first was invited to join the Shelter Island High School band as a sixth grader in 1965. The band has changed its uniform three times since then and its band director seven times but it is still showing up, sometimes in small numbers, sometimes large, but they are there. Both of my children followed in my footsteps, first as Scouts and then the band for all the years they were in school.

This year, because neither of them live here, they will be on the sidelines along with many of their former classmates waving to Mom, Dad and Mom Mom, a World War II veteran. Since 1965, I can only recall one year in which the band did not march in the parade and that was a rainy day within the past five years and the parade was canceled but services were held within the Legion Hall. Hopefully, someone else will put a starting date to the band playing in the parade. So far, I have verification of back to at least 1959!

So, even though you won’t get this information until after the 2011 parade, please Mrs. Draper, come join our Shelter Island Memorial Day Parade in 2012. I know it will be much more exciting than yours.

PHYLLIS POWER SHELTER ISLAND

Ms. Power is a retired school teacher, former Brownie and Junior Scout, and former Shelter Island School Band member. She has been a Shelter Island Fire Department Auxiliary member since 1975.—Ed.





Kids at the parade

To the Editor:

This letter is in response to Gail Draper’s letter in the May 26 issue. Maybe she just doesn’t go to the Memorial Day parade and doesn’t realize that every year many school children do spend their morning honoring our former and current servicemen and women by participating in the parade.

The school band does march in the parade. This I know because I have watched the parade every year since I first moved here 20 years ago. My step-daughter marched in the band when she was in school; my older daughter is currently in the band and in about two years my youngerest daughter will be taking her place marching on Memorial Day. Their wonderful band teacher, Mr. Brace, always has the kids ready to go, looking great and sounding great.

In the years my children were not in the school’s marching band, they have marched as Girl Scouts. There are also, always, many Boy Scouts marching. Perhaps, she should actually attend a parade. I, myself, feel that our school is well represented. I see many teachers and students there every year.

By the way, the teachers, students and parents were out in force to welcome Joey’s troop to Shelter Island.

GINA SHERMAN, SHELTER ISLAND

Citizen of the year

To the Editor:

I want to thank everyone who attended the Citizen’s dinner at the Pridwin. It was a great honor to be chosen as this year’s recipient.

As can happen when there are many speakers, some information by the speakers was somewhat inaccurate or “embellished” and I’d like to just briefly mention them.

My involvement with the Island Gift of Life is now only as an insurance advisor after being on the board several years. I was not involved with the Suffolk County Red Cross and did serve on the Shelter Island Red Cross board for a full three-year term.

For the past couple of years, I have not been active on the St. Gabriel’s golf tournament, or the San Simeon fundraising party. I just couldn’t keep up with these commitments. I do seem to keep busy with ELIH as a volunteer and the Lions Club with many of the events that happen here. Dr. Frank is the co-chair of the ELIH golf tournament and I continue to be on the golf committee.

Carrie Ann Salvi of the Reporter did a fine job in covering all of the speakers and I appreciate your article on the dinner.

Thank you, Shelter Island, for making this tribute something I will remember for the rest of my life.

JOE O’BRIEN, SHELTER ISLAND

All this sacrifice

To the Editor:

It’s not taking anything away from Joey Theinert and his brave comrades to remind us of the lesson we should have learned in Vietnam: Don’t get involved in a land war on the Asian continent. We tried to prop up a corrupt government in Vietnam and it cost us 58,000 lives, hundreds of thousands of casualties, and billions in debt. Coincidentally, we killed around three million Vietnamese.

In Iraq and Afghanistan, we are once again propping up corrupt governments, losing thousands of lives, maiming thousands more, and plunging deeper into debt than we have ever been. We have sent massive amounts of troops and equipment, and still seem unable to solve the problems of roadside bombs, drug-trafficking, tribal conflicts, and political instability — when all it took to whack Osama Bin Laden was a platoon of Navy SEALS.

Can anyone still believe that all this sacrifice is assuring that our “government of the people, by the people, and for the people, shall not perish from the earth”?

MEL MENDELSSHON, SHELTER ISLAND

List every runner

To the Editor:

I’m writing with the hopes that you may consider the following suggestion (if you have not already found good reason to do so). That is, to publish entirely the list of finishing 10K contestants, if possible, or, at the least, the list of entrants from Shelter Island, in the issue subsequent to the 10K race in June.

I’d entered in both previous years. It was a reward well earned in the first. I’d felt much let down by the new policy last year. It seemed quite unfair to focus on just the faster and inevitably younger ones, as it’s quite an undertaking for the seniors just to finish.

N.B. HERMAN, SHELTER ISLAND

Library’s thanks

To the Editor,

The Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library are extremely grateful for the Shelter Island community’s support for the second annual Shelter Island Scenes Photo Show and silent auction on Saturday, May 21. The photgraphs were wonderful and we thank Don Bindler, Catherine Brigham, Heather Brownlie, Jim Colligan, Jan Culbertson, Kathryn Cunningham, Christina Cunningham, Hally Dinkel, Victor Friedman, James Furey, Kathleen Gooding, Robert Harris, Hilary King, Eleanor Labrozzi, Kirsten Lewis, Cara Loriz, Fred Markham, Mary Ellen McGayhey, Carl Norr, Bill Pedersen, Heather Reylek, Stephanie Sareyani, June Shatken, Maggie Stewart, Tom Stewart, Audrey Stewart, Burt Waife and Annie Wilcox for their donations.

The Shelter Island IGA and Shelter Island Wine and Spirits donated delicious food and drink; the library staff (especially Denise DiPaolo) gave gracious help; the Friends committee (especially Susan King, chairman of the event) worked hard; discriminating buyers bid on the artistic photos; the result was a successful event that raised over $4,000 for the 125th Anniversary Fund for the renovation of the lower level of the library.

Thank you to all!

SUSAN HINE, CHAIRMAN, FRIENDS OF THE SHELTER ISLAND PUBLIC LIBRARY

Great police work

To the Editor:

The SIPD should be commended for outstanding police work following the tragic death of a coon several weeks ago. The unfortunate animals’ death was the direct result of injuries received while being evicted from the residence of a Shelter Island taxpayer where the coon was illegally occupying the chimney. Acting on a tip, the police initiated a full investigation. After consulting with experts at the ASPCA and the DEC and some brilliant detective work, the department concluded the coon was a victim of murder.

Acting without the aid of the Suffolk County SWAT team, and with a minimum of force, the alleged perpetrator was arrested. After properly humiliating the suspect in front of his family and booking and fingerprinting him, his identity was leaked to the press, insuring that everybody will know that the SIPD has no tolerance for such flagrant disregard for the basic criminal rights of our warm and fuzzy furry friends. Your gallant Police Department at work. It doesn’t get any better.

The coons on Shelter Island are sleeping well today knowing they have such important friends at the Police Department. I would not be at all surprised if the police chief doesn’t host an open chimney event at his place and invite the entire coon community over to watch the fireworks on the Fourth of July. That would be justice well served, poetic justice.I would even pay for the potato salad.

That’s one man’s opinion

DAVID OLSEN, SHELTER ISLAND