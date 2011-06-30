legal Advertisements: Week of June 30, 2011

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF FORMATION, 16 Tuthill, LLC. Articles of Organization filed with Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 6/1/2011. Office location: Suffolk County. SSNY designated for service of process. SSNY shall mail copies of any process served against the LLC to c/o: 16 Tuthill, LLC, PO Box 1573, Shelter Island, NY 11964. Purpose: any lawful purpose or activity.

2648-6T 6/16, 23, 30; 7/7, 14, 21

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that North Ferry Co., Inc. has applied to the Suffolk County Legislature by a Petition dated and verified, May 16, 2011, pursuant to Article 8 of the Navigation Law and Section 71 of the Transportation Corporations Law and Section 131(g) of the Highway Law of the State of New York, Chapter 287 (Ferry Service) of the Suffolk County Code and enacted by Local Law No. 7 of 1982 for the alteration of ferry rates for the regularly scheduled service between Shelter Island, New York and Greenport, New York.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that consideration of the Petition of the North Ferry Co., Inc. for the purpose of publication of the notice required by the Suffolk County Legislature, the Public Hearing on this Petition shall be held at 6:30 p.m., August 2, 2011, at Hauppauge, New York.

It is requested that speakers prepare a written statement to submit for the record.

Tim Laube,

Clerk of the County

Legislature

2652-1T 6/23, 30, 7/7

PUBLIC NOTICE

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Notice of Formation of Limited Liability Company (LLC)

Name: BUENOS DIAS LLC

Articles of Organization filed by the Department of State of New York on: 4/22/2011

Office location: County of Suffolk.

Purpose: any and all lawful activities.

Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served.

SSNY shall mail a copy of process to:

PO Box 493

Shelter Island, NY 11964

2655-6T 6/23, 30; 7/7, 14, 21. 28

LEGAL NOTICE

Advertisement for Bids

Please Take notice that sealed bids for the purchase of plus or minus 1500 tons of asphaltic concrete picked up by the Town of Shelter Island Highways, meeting State Specifications, will be received at the Office of the Town Clerk, Town of Shelter Island, Town Hall P.O. Box 1549, until 2:00 pm on the 7th day of July, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes at the Office of the Town Clerk and shall bear on the face thereof the name and address of the bidder and marked “ 1500 tons Bid on Asphaltic Concrete picked up”.

Detailed specifications/applications are available to any interested bidder at the Office of the Superintendent of Highways, P.O. Box 1000 Shelter Island, New York 11964-1000. You may call 749-1090 for bid package. The contract for the above item will be awarded by the Superintendent of Highways to the lowest responsible bidder. In the event of more than one equally low bid, the Superintendent of Highways reserves the right to award the contract to the most responsible bidder, and to accept the bid deemed most favorable to the Town. The Superintendent of Highways reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to re advertise for new bids.

A certificate of non-collusion must be submitted with each bid.

Dated: June 20, 2011

Mark Ketcham

Superintendent of Highways

Town of Shelter Island

2657-1T 6/30

LEGAL NOTICE

Advertisement for Bids

Please Take notice that sealed bids for the purchase of plus or minus 500 tons of asphaltic concrete picked up by the Town of Shelter Island Highways, meeting State Specifications, will be received at the Office of the Town Clerk, Town of Shelter Island, Town Hall P.O. Box 1549, until 2:00 pm on the 7th day of July, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes at the Office of the Town Clerk and shall bear on the face thereof the name and address of the bidder and marked “500 tons Bid on Asphaltic Concrete picked up”.

Detailed specifications/applications are available to any interested bidder at the Office of the Superintendent of Highways, P.O. Box 1000 Shelter Island, New York 11964-1000. You may call 749-1090 for bid package. The contract for the above item will be awarded by the Superintendent of Highways to the lowest responsible bidder. In the event of more than one equally low bid, the Superintendent of Highways reserves the right to award the contract to the most responsible bidder, and to accept the bid deemed most favorable to the Town. The Superintendent of Highways reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to re advertise for new bids.

A certificate of non-collusion must be submitted with each bid.

Dated: June 20, 2011

Mark Ketcham

Superintendent of Highways

Town of Shelter Island

2658-1T 6/30