Legal Advertisements: Week of June 23, 2011

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF FORMATION, 16 Tuthill, LLC. Articles of Organization filed with Secretary of State o

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Architectural Review Board of the Village of Dering Harbor will conduct a Public Hearing on June 25, 2011 at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Hall of the Village of Dering Harbor, located at 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York. The purpose of this public hearing will be to discuss the following application that has been received by the Architectural Review Board and such other business as may properly come before the Architectural Review Board at that time.

ELIZABETH MORGAN

SCTM#0701-2-4.1

Street Address: 4 Shore Road, Dering Harbor

Application for Fence

Heather E.G. Brownlie,

Chairperson

Architectural Review Board

Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

2656-1T 6/23f New York (SSNY) on 6/1/2011. Office location: Suffolk County. SSNY designated for service of process. SSNY shall mail copies of any process served against the LLC to c/o: 16 Tuthill, LLC, PO Box 1573, Shelter Island, NY 11964. Purpose: any lawful purpose or activity.

2648-6T 6/16, 23, 30; 7/7, 14, 21

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that North Ferry Co., Inc. has applied to the Suffolk County Legislature by a Petition dated and verified, May 16, 2011, pursuant to Article 8 of the Navigation Law and Section 71 of the Transportation Corporations Law and Section 131(g) of the Highway Law of the State of New York, Chapter 287 (Ferry Service) of the Suffolk County Code and enacted by Local Law No. 7 of 1982 for the alteration of ferry rates for the regularly scheduled service between Shelter Island, New York and Greenport, New York.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that consideration of the Petition of the North Ferry Co., Inc. for the purpose of publication of the notice required by the Suffolk County Legislature, the Public Hearing on this Petition shall be held at 6:30 p.m., August 2, 2011, at Hauppauge, New York.

It is requested that speakers prepare a written statement to submit for the record.

Tim Laube,

Clerk of the County

Legislature

2652-1T 6/23

PUBLIC NOTICE

The bond resolution, a summary of which is published herewith, has been adopted on the 13th day of June, 2011, and the validity of the obligations authorized by such bond resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligations were authorized for an object or purpose for which the Shelter Island Union Free School District, in the County of Suffolk, New York, is not authorized to expend money or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this Notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the publication of this Notice, or such obligations were authorized in violation of the provisions of the constitution.

BOND RESOLUTION OF THE SHELTER ISLAND UNION FREE SCHOOL DISTRICT, NEW YORK, ADOPTED JUNE 13, 2011, AUTHORIZING THE INSTALLATION OF A NEW GENERATOR AND RELATED LIGHTING SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS AT THE SHELTER ISLAND SCHOOL; STATING THE ESTIMATED TOTAL COST THEREOF IS NOT TO EXCEED $600,000; APPROPRIATING SAID AMOUNT THEREFOR; AND AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $600,000 SERIAL BONDS OF SAID DISTRICT TO FINANCE SAID APPROPRIATION

Objects or purposes: install a new generator and related lighting system improvements at the Shelter Island School.

Amounts of Obligations to be Issued not to exceed $600,000

Period of Probable Usefulness: thirty (30) years

A complete copy of the bond resolution summarized above shall be available for public inspection during normal business hours at the office of the District Clerk, Shelter Island Union Free School District, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964.

Dated: June 13, 2011

Deborah Vecchio

District Clerk

Shelter Island, New York

2653-1T 6/23

PUBLIC NOTICE

The bond resolution, a summary of which is published herewith, has been adopted on the 13th day of June, 2011, and the validity of the obligations authorized by such bond resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligations were authorized for an object or purpose for which the Shelter Island Union Free School District, in the County of Suffolk, New York, is not authorized to expend money or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this Notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the publication of this Notice, or such obligations were authorized in violation of the provisions of the constitution.

BOND RESOLUTION OF THE SHELTER ISLAND UNION FREE SCHOOL DISTRICT, NEW YORK, ADOPTED JUNE 13, 2011, AUTHORIZING VARIOUS BUILDING IMPROVEMENTS AT THE SHELTER ISLAND SCHOOL; STATING THE ESTIMATED TOTAL COST THEREOF IS NOT TO EXCEED $2,237,000; APPROPRIATING SAID AMOUNT THEREFOR; AND AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF NOT TO EXCEED $2,237,000 SERIAL BONDS

OF SAID DISTRICT TO FINANCE SAID APPROPRIATION

Objects or purposes: Construction of various building improvements at the Shelter Island School.

Amounts of Obligations to be Issued not to exceed $2,237,000

Period of Probable Usefulness: thirty (30) years

A complete copy of the bond resolution summarized above shall be available for public inspection during normal business hours at the office of the District Clerk, Shelter Island Union Free School District, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964.

Dated: June 13, 2011

Deborah Vecchio

District Clerk, Board of Education

Shelter Island, New York

2654-1T 6/23

PUBLIC NOTICE

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Notice of Formation of Limited Liability Company (LLC)

Name: BUENOS DIAS LLC

Articles of Organization filed by the Department of State of New York on: 4/22/2011

Office location: County of Suffolk.

Purpose: any and all lawful activities.

Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served.

SSNY shall mail a copy of process to:

PO Box 493

Shelter Island, NY 11964

2655-6T 6/23, 30; 7/7, 14, 21. 28

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Architectural Review Board of the Village of Dering Harbor will conduct a Public Hearing on June 25, 2011 at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Hall of the Village of Dering Harbor, located at 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York. The purpose of this public hearing will be to discuss the following application that has been received by the Architectural Review Board and such other business as may properly come before the Architectural Review Board at that time.

ELIZABETH MORGAN

SCTM#0701-2-4.1

Street Address: 4 Shore Road, Dering Harbor

Application for Fence

Heather E.G. Brownlie,

Chairperson

Architectural Review Board

Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

2656-1T 6/23