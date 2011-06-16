Legal Advertisements: Week of June 16, 2011

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Formation, Shelter Ego, LLC. Articles of org. filed with Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 3/28/2011. Office location: Suffolk. SSNY designated for service of process. SSNY shall mail copies of process served against the LLC to THE LLC, IncCorp Services, Inc. One Commerce Plaza – 99 Washington Ave, Suite 805-A, Albany, NY 12210-2822. Purpose: any lawful purpose.

2640-6T 5/12, 19, 26; 6/2, 9, 16

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Architectural Review Board of the Village of Dering Harbor will conduct a Public Hearing on June 25, 2011 at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Hall of the Village of Dering Harbor, located at 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York. The purpose of this public hearing will be to discuss the following application that has been received by the Architectural Review Board and such other business as may properly come before the Architectural Review Board at that time.

Prudence Piccozzi

SCTM#0701-2-9

Street Address: 4 Gardiner Way

Dering Harbor

Application for Fence

Heather E. G. Brownlie, Chairperson

Architectural Review Board

Incorporated Village

of Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

2647-1T 6/16

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF FORMATION, 16 Tuthill, LLC. Articles of Organization filed with Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 6/1/2011. Office location: Suffolk County. SSNY designated for service of process. SSNY shall mail copies of any process served against the LLC to c/o: 16 Tuthill, LLC, PO Box 1573, Shelter Island, NY 11964. Purpose: any lawful purpose or activity.

2648-6T 6/16, 23, 30; 7/7, 14, 21

LEGAL NOTICE

VILLAGE PLANNING BOARD

INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

The Village of Dering Harbor Planning Board will hold a public hearing on Saturday, June 25, 2011 at 10:45 am. in the Village Hall, 23 Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, Shelter Island, New York, relative to the application of Patrick Louis Parcells, 47 Manhanset Road, tax map 473201 1.-3-11.2, and 41 Manhanset Road, tax map 473201 1.-3-11.3, for a lot-line change between these parcels.

Dated: June 6, 2011

John T. Colby Jr., Chairman.

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village of

Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

2649-1T 6/16

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 10th day of June, 2011, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted resolutions concerning the following, to wit:

1. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:45 p. m., prevailing time, on the 8th day of July, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Denise Fenchel & Elizabeth Bishop, 10 Glynn Drive, to install a mooring in Coecles Harbor at a location off the Stone Wall and designated as latitude 41 degrees 05.120 minutes north and longitude 072 degrees 18.736 minutes west; said mooring location was formerly occupied by the Elizabeth Bishop C-2951 mooring.

2. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:50 p. m., prevailing time, on the 8th day of July, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, pursuant to Section 129-7 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Kathleen & Kenneth Tropin, 52 Gardiner’s Bay Drive, for a wetlands permit to construct a 239 square foot addition to existing patio; proposed addition to be 75 feet from on site bulkhead.

3. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:55 p. m., prevailing time, on the 8th day of July, 2011, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to a proposed LOCAL LAW ENTITLED AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 133, ZONING, RE: CHANGES IN NONCONFORMING USES, as follows:

Be it enacted by the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, as follows:

Section 1. Purpose. Additional guidance is needed on the ability of a nonconforming business use to expand in a residential zone. This amendment clarifies these rules.

Section 2. Amend Chapter 133, Zoning, as follows:

A. Section 133-1, Definitions, shall be amended to modify the following definition:

NONCONFORMING USE – A use, whether of a building or tract of land, or combination of those, legally existing prior to October 19, 1959, or any applicable revision or amendment to this Chapter thereafter which does not conform to the present use regulations of the zoning district in which it is located. A nonconforming use may be continued, provided, however, that the use may not physically be expanded beyond the area used as of October 19, 1959 or the date the nonconformity was created, including ancillary uses such as accessways, outdoor activities and parking areas.

B. Section 133-23(C), Nonconforming buildings and uses, shall be amended to read as follows:

C. Use extension. A nonconforming use may not be expanded beyond the original physical area, including the actual building and/or outdoor area used as of October 19, 1959 or the adoption date of the code revision creating the nonconformity, except with a special permit for such expansion. The special permit shall be subject to the criteria of §133-35.

C. Section 133-23(D), Nonconforming buildings and uses, shall be amended to read as follows:

D. Discontinuance. A nonconforming use that has been abandoned shall not thereafter be reinstated. The substantial discontinuance of any nonconforming use for a period of one year or more terminates such nonconforming use of a structure or premises, and thereafter said structure or premises shall not be used, except in conformity with provisions of this ordinance.

D. Section 133-23(E), Nonconforming buildings and uses, shall be added to read as follows:

E. Fire. No building which has been damaged by fire or other causes to the extent of more than 50% of physical structure, as determined by the Building Inspector or his designee, exclusive of foundations, shall be repaired, rebuilt or used except in conformity with the provisions of this ordinance.

E. Section 133-23 (E), (F), (G) and (H) shall be relettered to reflect the above changes.

Section 3. Effective Date. This Local Law shall take effect immediately upon filing with the Secretary of State.

4. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Gerard Cremoux, 5 Heron Lane, to relocate mooring number W 2964 from the WB mooring grid to a location in Smith’s Cove designated as 41.051478° N and 72.316247° W.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: JUNE 13, 2011

2650-1T 6/16

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will hold the June, 2011 monthly meeting of the Board of Trustees on June 25, 2011, at 8:30 a.m. at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York.

Dated: June 6, 2011

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village of

Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

2651-1T 6/16