The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the May 2 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Both Judges Mary-Faith Westervelt and Helen J. Rosenblum were on the bench for this session of Justice Court.

JUDGE MARY-FAITH WESTERVELT

Roberto Carbajal of Shelter Island was fined $75 plus a state surcharge of $85 for driving without a license. A taillight violation was dismissed.

Blanca L. Carranza-Ochoa of Hampton Bays was fined $75 plus $85 for unlicensed driving.

Benjamin G. Doroski of Mattituck was fined $50 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from speeding, 52 mph in a 40-mph zone. He completed 24 hours of community service.

Joseph P. Esposito of Seaford was fined $300 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. He received a 90-day license suspension and completed 70 hours of community service. Stop sign and lane violations were covered in the plea.

Mr. Esposito was also fined $50 for possession of marijuana.

Fredric L. Gilde of New York City was fined $45 plus $85 for speeding, reduced from 40 mph in a 30-mph zone to 35 mph.

Jason T. Hughes of Shirley was fined $50 plus $85 for driving while using a cell phone without a hands-free device.

Nicolas A. Phair of London, England was fined $300 plus $260 for DWAI, reduced from DWI. He was given a 90-day license suspension and completed 70 hours of community service. Stop sign and lane violations and a charge of aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree were dismissed as covered in the plea.

Thomas P. Sepp of Montauk was fined $20 plus $85 for driving without an inspection certificate.

Luis Yunga of Sag Harbor was fined $100 plus $85 for unlicensed operation and $50 plus $25 for a lights violation.

Zina Glazebrook of Shelter Island was fined $75 for having a dog at large.

Thirteen cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — nine at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, two by mutual consent, one for a jury trial and one for a bench trial.

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

Two cases were adjourned — one for a pre-trial conference and a second for a jury trial.