Island Profile: Finding the way to a Shelter Island retirement

First her grandparents, then her parents, retired to the North Fork and after many a family visit, Laurie Dobson knew that one day she wanted this special place to be home for her as well. Growing up in Port Washington, she spent a lot of time with her grandparents in their log home on Mattituck Creek. Then her parents retired and found a place in Southold. “We would come out to visit them and we fell in love with Southold,” she said. But to begin at the beginning …

After graduating from Port Washington High School, Laurie went on to Adelphi College, graduating in the class of ‘64 as a science major and going on to work as a laboratory technician, a job she loved. She and her husband, Peter, recently married, were worried about Vietnam. “Vietnam was very much a part of our thoughts. He was in law school, about to graduate, and he did not want to go into the service. So we worked very hard to get a baby and daughter Dara came along just at the right time, just as he graduated.” Peter then went to work for his dad, who had a firm in Brooklyn, “a family type of firm, handling real estate, taxes, wills and things like that.”

“Then the kids came along (after Dara, Jon) and I was a stay-at-home mom and then when they were in school all day, I went back to work,” she said. She secured a job in the library in the high school in Port Washington and loved it and then went to work in their resource room. “So I was an assistant. You could do that on a college degree, then,” Laurie said. She loved the work and took, what was for her, the next logical step. There was a degree program for special education at C. W. Post College and she went on to get her master’s there. A new program was beginning in the Mattituck school system and she was hired.

But the family’s commitment to the North Fork only grew over time. “As soon as we could, some time in 1982, we made our way out and lived in Southold for 12 years, our kids went to high school there,” she said. Her husband left his father’s firm and found a job at the Coecle’s Harbor Marina. So Peter commuted to the Island and she commuted to Mattituck. Now the idea of Shelter Island as a final destination began to take shape, and once again the couple had their eye on another step.

By 1994, Dara was engaged to Andy Clark. “That’s Buzz and Bucky’s youngest,” Laurie said. Laurie and Peter bought two and a half acres at the end of Congdon Road, and with help from everyone they knew, built their house. They then divided the property and Andy and Dara built a house next door, where they continue to live with their two daughters, Sydney and Mia, 12 and 10, respectively. Both girls attend the Shelter Island School.

After 21 years at Mattituck, it was time to retire. “But when I retired in 2000, I really needed to do something with my time,” she said and she went on to build an almost full-time job of volunteer involvement across a wide spectrum: Meals on Wheels, tutoring at the school, evening hours at the library, piping plovers and bluebirds, Mary Dwyer’s 2Rs4Fun, Mashomack’s Visitor Center on Saturday mornings and training as a hospice attendant, just to name a few.

As she relates these experiences, one fact stands out clearly and she even stated it: “I like talking to people. I don’t like meetings.” She added, “People keep trying to get me to join the Garden Club because I love flowers, or join this or that, and no, I can’t do the meetings. I’ve just done too many meetings as a teacher, so one-on-one is much more fun for me.”

In her hospice work, she said, “I love listening to the stories that the older folks have to tell. That was the wonderful part of it, getting to know the patient. They feel so good talking about their experiences. They remember things that were happy for them. You just feel so good when you’ve left them.”

And about Mashomack: “I just love that place! I spend three or four hours there Saturday mornings, greeting people and you meet the most interesting people down there and they’re curious and you answer questions and you feel very helpful and the kids are so much fun.

“You talk to them and tell them things. I really like getting the kids involved. In the winter, we stuff envelopes. I help out with the big fundraiser in the summer, waiting tables. That is a hard job. I really give a lot of credit to the folks that do it every year.”

So Laurie’s dream of a Shelter Island retirement has come true — and once again the Island is the richer for another pair of helping hands and one more generous heart.