Island Calendar: Week of June 9, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 8:30 a.m. Fiske Field, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Kids Bowling, Legion Hall, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall (temporarily suspended)

Youth Center, open Monday through Saturday. (Monday, 2:30-4 p.m.; Tuesday & Thursday, 2:30-5 p.m.; Wednesday, 2:30-5:30 p.m; Friday & Saturday, 7 to 10:30 p.m.). Legion Hall.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

Friday Night Dialogues, featuring Robert Lipsyte, author of “An Accidental Sportswriter.” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

Green Living Expo and green car wash, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Youth Center.

Family Movie Matinée, “Gnomeo and Juliet,” Shelter Island Library, 1:30 p.m.

Blue Trail Truck tour, Mashomack, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members.. Call 749-1001.

.Book & Author Luncheon, Willie Geist guest speaker, Pridwin Hotel, 12 noon. 749-0042.

SUNDAY, JUNE 12

Community Chorus Concert, Presbyterian Church, 3 p.m.

MONDAY, JUNE 13

Adult computer class, Shelter Island Library, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Repeats on Tuesday, June 14, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

After School Nature: Who Lives in a Tree? A short hike in Mashomack for ages 4 and up. 3 to 4:30 p.m. Free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. 749-1001.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

Tea on Taylor’s Island, Taylor’s Island Foundation, 1 to 4 p.m. Call 749-1603 for information.

Garden party, to recognize Garden Club’s Youth Division, 3 p.m. Call event chairs Carolyn Denning (749-2315) and Barbara Carlsen (749-3170).

Works in Progress concert, Perlman Summer Music School, Shore Road campus, 7:30 p.m. Free, donations.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Faculty concert, Perlman Summer Music School (see listing above).

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

Social hour to honor Pastor Bill, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, following 10:30 a.m. worship service. All welcome.

Father’s Day Paddle, by kayak from Burns Road at 4:30 p.m. to Taylor’s Island. Kayaks for rent, $30 for a single, $50 for a double. Call 749-1603 to sign up. Rain date: June 26.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

June 13: School Board meeting, School Library, 7 p.m.

June 13: Shelter Island Library Board meeting, library lower level, 7 p.m.

June 13: Water Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

June 14: Taylor’s Island Committee, 9 a.m.

June 14: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

June 14: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

June 15: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

June 15: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m.

June 18: Village of Dering Harbor trustees meeting, Village Hall, 9 a.m.