Island Calendar: Week of June 30, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 8:30 a.m. Fiske Field, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Kids Bowling, Legion Hall, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall (temporarily suspended)

Youth Center, open Thursday and Friday nights, 7 to 10 p.m., Legion Hall; Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. open gym.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, JULY 1

‘Mammal Mia,’ Young Naturalists program at Mashomack, ages 4 and up. 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m. Call 749-1001 to sign up. Free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members.

Friday Night Film Series, “Of Boats and Brothers: The Boat Building Herreshoffs,” the barn at the Shelter Island Historical Society, 7 p.m.

Works in Progress concert, Perlman Summer Music School, Shore Road campus, 7:30 p.m. Free, donations accepted.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Baby Bird Blitz, Mashomack Preserve, 8 to 10 a.m. Bring binoculars.

Book Sale, Shelter Island Library, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Family Movie Matinée, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Roderick Rules,” Shelter Island Library, 1:30 p.m.

Works in Progress concert, see Friday, July 1 listing.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

Porch Party, Shelter Island Educational Foundation, Campbell and Pike houses on Bluff Avenue, the Heights. $50 entry on site. 6 to 8 p.m.

Annual Family Concert, Perlman Summer Music School, Shore Road campus, 11:30 a.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

Under the Tent, live music with Jim Turner, Shelter Island Library. 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 7

Book Sale, Shelter Island Library lower level, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Under the Tent, Goat on a Boat puppet show, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 8

Book & Author Festival, panel, “The New Writing Life in the Digital Age. Library lower level, 7 p.m.

Works in Progress concert, Perlman Summer Music School, Shore Road campus, 7:30 p.m. Free.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 4: Town Hall closed

July 5: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

July 7: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

July 8: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.