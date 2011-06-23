Island Calendar: Week of June 23, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 8:30 a.m. Fiske Field, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Kids Bowling, Legion Hall, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall (temporarily suspended)

Youth Center, open Monday through Saturday. (Monday, 2:30-4 p.m.; Tuesday & Thursday, 2:30-5 p.m.; Wednesday, 2:30-5:30 p.m; Friday & Saturday, 7 to 10:30 p.m.). Legion Hall.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

Get Ready to Baby Sit, grades 6 to 9 at the Shelter Island Library. 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. 749-0042.

Peconic River Cruise, SISCA. Leaves Presbyterian Church at 9 a.m., $14. Call 749-1456 to sign up.

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

One World, Many Stories, registration for summer reading clubs at the Shelter Island Library. One club for kids of all ages, a second for grades 3 to 5.

Cookie Bake, for shipment to military overseas. Drop-off of baked goods between 5 and 7 p.m. at American Legion Hall. Call 749-8895 for more information.

Works in Progress concert, Perlman Summer Music School, Shore Road campus, 7:30 p.m. Free, donations.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

Farmers Market, Havens House grounds, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Historic H Class Exhibit, preview and reception, Havens House Barn, sponsored by the Yacht Club and Historical Society, 6 to 8 p.m., $35. Call 749-0025.

Annual Faculty Concert, Perlman Summer Music School, Shore Road campus, 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY, JUNE 27

Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Outing, Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Dinner to honor Jack Monaghan. Benefit for Camp Quinipet, Our Lady of the Isle programs and Fight Chance, a resource center for cancer patients. Call 258-4707 or 749-0001 for more information.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

Cinema 114, “Philadelphia Story,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m.

Gaggle of Games, Garden Club of Shelter Island fundraiser, St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 2:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 1

‘Mammal Mia,’ Young Naturalists program at Mashomack, ages 4 and up. 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m. Call 749-1001 to sign up. Free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members.

Works in Progress concert, Perlman Summer Music School, Shore Road campus, 7:30 p.m. Free, donations.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

June 25: Village of Dering Harbor trustees meeting, Village Hall, 8:30 a.m.

June 25: Village of Dering Harbor Architectural Review Board, Village Hall, 9:30 a.m.

June 25: Village of Dering Harbor Planning Board, Village Hall, 10:45 a.m.

June 27: Community Housing committee, 7 p.m.

June 27: Shelter Island Fire District, Station One, 49 North Ferry Road, 7:30 p.m.

June 27: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

June 28: Planning Board, 7 p.m.