Island Calendar: Week of June 2, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 8:30 a.m. Fiske Field, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Kids Bowling, Legion Hall, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059. Senior bowling, American Legion Hall (temporarily suspended)

Story Times for Tots, Stories & More, ages 3-5, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.; Story Time with Mollie Numark, Tuesdays, 11:20 a.m., ages 3-5. Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Monday through Saturday. (Monday, 2:30-4 p.m.; Tuesday & Thursday, 2:30-5 p.m.; Wednesday, 2:30-5:30 p.m; Friday & Saturday, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Legion Hall.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

Archeology Tour of Sylvester Manor, a walkabout with one of the archeologists who worked on site. 6 p.m. $10 adult, $5 student/kids.

Friday Night Dialogues, “The Last Whaler” with Captain Nicholas Karas, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. CANCELLED.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

LWV Annual Meeting & Brunch, Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, 10 a.m. to 12 noon. $26. Call Kathryn Cunningham, 749-3422.

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

A bird in hand, bird banding demonstration, Mashomack Preserve, 7 to 9 a.m. Call 749-1001 to sign up. All ages.

Poetry Project @ the Barn, Havens House Barn, cabaret-style poetry readings, “Yellow Ribbons.” Refreshments. Free. 4 p.m. For information, 749-0025.

TUESDAY, JUNE 7

Veterans Health Care, enrollment event, American Legion Hall, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also mobile treatment van.

WCC/SISCA joint luncheon, Pridwin Hotel, 11:30 a.m. $27. Call Phyllis Wallace (749-0640) by May 30 for reservations

Movies @ the Library, “The Front,” with guest Walter Bernstein, who wrote the screenplay. Library lower level, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

Old Westbury Gardens Trip, Garden Club. Hampton Jitney departs Greenport at 8 a.m. Cost is $40, including admission. Call Sharon Bales to reserve at 749-3001.

Cinema 114, “Harvey,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

Friday Night Dialogues, featuring Robert Lipsyte, author of “An Accidental Sportswriter.” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

June 6: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

June 7: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

June 10: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.