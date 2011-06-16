Island Calendar: Week of June 16, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m. on the lower level of St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 8:30 a.m. Fiske Field, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 749-3082.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Kids Bowling, Legion Hall, Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 4:30 p.m. Library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall (temporarily suspended)

Youth Center, open Monday through Saturday. (Monday, 2:30-4 p.m.; Tuesday & Thursday, 2:30-5 p.m.; Wednesday, 2:30-5:30 p.m; Friday & Saturday, 7 to 10:30 p.m.). Legion Hall.

Zumba, exercise/dance classes, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Bring water, wear comfortable sneakers. $5. Legion Hall.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

Tea on Taylor’s Island, Taylor’s Island Foundation, 1 to 4 p.m. Call 749-1603 for information.

Garden party, to recognize the Garden Club’s Youth Division, 3 p.m. Call event chairs Carolyn Denning (749-2315) and Barbara Carlsen (749-3170).

Pre-10K Race Pasta Buffet, American Legion Hall, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door; $5 children under 12, $30 maximum per family; $15 for Shelter Island residents.

Works in Progress concert, Perlman Summer Music School, Shore Road campus, 7:30 p.m. Free, donations.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Birding by Ear, Mashomack Preserve, 8 to 10 a.m. Free to Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to sign up.

Library chat, Joan Benoit Samuelson & Bill Rodgers, Shelter Island Library, 11:30 a.m.

Story Time & Craft, Father’s Day program, Shelter Island Library, 1 p.m.

32nd Shelter Island 10K, start in front of school, 5:30 p.m.

Works in Progress, faculty concert, Perlman Summer Music School (see Friday listing).

Post-10K Race Party, Island Boatyard, barbecue, music, dancing. Free for runners, $20 for guests. 7 to 11 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

Social hour to honor Pastor Bill, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, following 10:30 a.m. worship service. All are welcome.

Father’s Day Paddle, by kayak from Burns Road at 4:30 p.m. to Taylor’s Island. Kayaks for rent, $30 for a single, $50 for a double. Call 749-1603 to sign up. Rain date: June 26.

MONDAY, JUNE 20

Legion meeting, American Legion Hall, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

Get Ready to Baby Sit, grades 6 to 9 at the Shelter Island Library. 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Peconic River Cruise, SISCA. Leaves Presbyterian Church at 9 a.m., $14. Call 749-1456 to sign up.

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

Cookie Bake, for military serving overseas. Drop-off of baked goods between 5 and 7 p.m. at American Legion Hall. Call 749-8895 for more information.

Works in Progress concert, Perlman Summer Music School, Shore Road campus, 7:30 p.m. Free, donations.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

June 20: Community Land Preservation, 8:30 a.m.

June 20: Deer & Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

June 20: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

June 21: Village of Dering Harbor election, Village Hall, 12 noon to 9 p.m.

June 21: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

June 22: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m.

June 25: Village of Dering Harbor trustees meeting, Village Hall, 9 a.m.