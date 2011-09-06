Island Arts: Island singers shine

Five Islanders will join the Choral Society of the Hamptons in its 65th Anniversary Summer Concert on Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Most Holy Trinity Church Parish Hall in East Hampton.

As choral members, Ellen Kornrumpf, Vivian Lindemann, Mel Mendelssohn, Tom Milton and Jack Monaghan will be singing Mozart’s Grand Mass in C minor, K.427 and Haydn’s Te Deum with the Greenwich Village Singers and the South Fork Chamber Orchestra.

Tickets are $25 ($35 at the door) for adults and $10 for youths ($15 at the door). For more information and reservations, visit choralsocietyofthehamptons.org , call 204-9402 or contact the Islanders above.

The church is located at 79 Buell Lane.