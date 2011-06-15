Inside Out: Hardwired and fried

I love gadgets, especially electronic gadgets. They provide an excuse to avoid the hard cruel world and play like an oblivious five-year-old.

Something hit me the other day. I looked at all the gadgets scattered around me and the cables and chargers and thingamajigs that go with them and are never in the right place when I need them, and realized they have taken over my life. I tend to their needs. I buy them stuff. I sing to them when they are sick. I dream of them. It’s okay because I really like them. Or find them interesting. The lizard part of my brain does, anyway, and it’s pretty much in charge.

I have an iPhone, iPad, a cellular modem, a personal MacBookPro laptop, a company MacBookPro laptop, a hated HP PC running Vista in my basement office, which has hung up and crashed and acted deaf, dumb and blind since brand new; and an ancient groaning lumbering Gateway PC running Windows XP that actually roars as it thinks while we’re trying to hear the audio on the HDTV on the wall above it streaming from my Apple TV black box. My wife adores the thing and won’t allow me to smash it with a mallet.

She’s also got a cute little netbook so she can email her digitally chatty girlfriends anytime, anyplace. I’ve spent months deleting the Toshiba marketing software stuffed into it (it keeps reappearing like mold) and I’ve refused to activate its “free” Norton anti-virus software (I deleted it so it would stop its pathetic begging). I’ve had enough of those bills going automatically to my credit card and all Norton finds on our PCs are cookies that I can delete myself for free. It just takes a little time and, oh, gee, I’ve got plenty of that.

My wife needs help with both computers and, to her, I am a savvy if sometimes sour tech person. To the office tech consultant, I may be a dim-witted, easily excited old grouch from Chubby Checker days who needs to take a pill. I mean, just because it’s deadline, and I can’t get my work up to speed because of one little glitch after another, it’s not the end of the world, pal. I need to chill.

I have two HP printers that have never worked right (for one thing, neither one will shut down; you have to pull the plug on them) and both consume ink like bratty kids inhaling Slurpees. I have a nifty Brother black and white laser printer that runs fast and furiously, spewing pages onto the floor if I turn my back for a second, but it’s kind of creepy the way it makes the lights flicker the way the electric chair used to do up the river in Ossining. Then there’s the little Canon photo printer my wife works mercilessly, like a galley slave. Poor thing. We’ve had four of them. They fail after two years. I wonder if there is something built into their chips that tells them when to die.

I have a portable Garmin GPS for use in airplanes that costs plenty to keep loaded with current data and satellite weather information. I also have to keep a panel-mounted Garmin updated every 28 days. It’s a miracle I haven’t lost its little data card, which costs plenty to replace and I take back and forth between the airplane (not mine! I take care of it for the owner) and my PC all the time, sometimes finding it in the washing machine after a frantic search. Then there’s the Garmin for the car that has tried to send my wife and me over cliffs and up one-way streets the wrong way. Updates for it cost plenty, too, and the new data is as full of baloney as the old but there’s something so exciting and gratifying about watching it download updates from cyberspace, right in the comfort of my own home, after I punch in my credit card number. It’s so cool. It’s just finding the time but I always manage.

Let’s see. I haven’t gotten to the digital cameras and the voice recorder I use at Town Board meetings. That thing is a huge hassle. My Macs won’t recognize it so I have to go to my basement cell to load its content onto that awful Vista PC, burn a CD of the file (if the machine is in the mood to burn a CD; it often refuses) and then load it onto my Macbook so I don’t have to sit in the basement in order to listen to it. Maybe I need to buy a new one that acknowledges the existence of Macs. Buying new models of stuff is always a tempting option. I am an eternal optimist and I always think maybe a new one will solve my problems and free up some time. Heh heh.

I love my old Canon 10D digital camera. My newest Mac recognizes it. My old PC running XP recognized it. The Vista PC I have now does not and Canon has no plans to make a driver for it. So I’ve been toying with getting a new camera … one that can shoot video, so on weekends I can spend hours editing movies for the Reporter website with my Macbook, which does recognize my 10D, as I said, so … wait a minute. What was the problem again? Oh! Yeah! My 10D doesn’t shoot video. My little Lumix does, but it doesn’t allow for interchangeable lenses and that would be really great for shooting really professional videos … Um. That reminds me, I ought to go to the Canon website and see what they’ve got.

Never mind. My email chime just rang and I can’t resist looking. Let’s see, which account, which machine … Oh. I’m getting an error message here, looks like I just went offline, the wireless network is down because of the thunderstorm and my Apple TV streamer has died (it choked on an HD movie just before the storm) and my wife’s calling, her printer is being petulant.

What was it I do for a living again? I’m having so much fun I forget.